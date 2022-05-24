ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culvers construction has begun S LKLD 98 S & Clubhouse

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 5 days ago
The new restaurant will be located on the corner of US-98 and Clubhouse Road, on the east side of the road, and on the opposite corner from the McDonald’s, said owner Hollie Swan. Swan said she...

lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 6

Related
click orlando

‘We really struggle:’ Award-winning Lake County restaurant closing

CLERMONT, Fla. – Businesses in Lake County are being forced to shut their doors because of nationwide problems — workforce shortages and inflation. Uncle Kenny’s Barbecue in Clermont is one of those locations. The award-winning barbecue joint said it can’t get enough workers. “We really struggle...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
westfieldvoice.com

Sarasota Mall Purchased By Developer And Landlord From Manatee County For $25.1 Million!!

It can be found in the eastern part of Manatee County. Benderson Development, which is responsible for constructing the University Town Center Mall in North Sarasota County, has paid $25.1 million to purchase Crossings at Siesta Key. Sarasota Mall Purchased By Developer And Landlord. At the crossroads of Bee Ridge...
Longboat Observer

SMH-Venice announces plans for a $113 million expansion

Operating at near or full capacity since opening on Nov. 11, 2021, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is already poised for expansion. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has announced a $113 million plan to add a third patient care tower to meet what it says is southern Sarasota County's growing needs. During...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Circle B Bar Reserve – Trail Closure

The Marsh Rabbit Run Trail at Circle B Bar Reserve will be temporarily closed until further notice. The recent closing of the trail is necessary for the safety of our visitors and resident wildlife. Signs will be posted at the beginning of the trail informing the public the trail is closed until further notice.
POLK COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Former pro wrestler bites into bakery business with Sarasota store

Key takeaway: Eric Koenreich found fast success in an online cookie business, Kookies & Kream, at the start of the pandemic. Now he aims to build a sustainable brick and mortar business behind the quirky cookies. Core challenge: Getting people into the store. What’s next: While a second store is...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch engineer wants to revolutionize air conditioning industry

It can be hard to put a price on a dream, unless you are paying for rent and the materials to make one come true. Lakewood Ranch's Eric Coffin said he can almost touch his dream now that he has been building a 3-ton, natural gas driven air conditioner for residential application called "Quad-Gen." He said the system, being built at his office/shop on Lena Road, will reduce by 50% the carbon footprint of current electrical air conditioners and can be operated at a quarter of the cost.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Bay News 9

A fond farewell to the Parkesdale pickle

DOVER, Fla. — Parkesdale Farms, widely known for its strawberries, is saying goodbye to one of its transitionary crops, the Parkesdale pickle. The pickle growing season is over, and now the farm is working to package and ship its final crop after 30 years of production. What You Need...
DOVER, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Myths About Selling a Home Today

It’s no secret that today’s seller’s market is wilder and more competitive than in years. However, the market has started to show signs of softening. This means that sellers may need to reset their expectations. Read more to learn the myths about selling a home today. Renovating...
LAKELAND, FL
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota circus philanthropist's condo hits market for $7.95 million

The sprawling Gulf-front condo that belonged to the man who built the world's largest collection of circus miniatures is on sale for $7.95 million, the highest-priced listing in Longboat Key's luxurious L'Ambiance.Howard C. Tibbals, who created the Howard Bros. Circus Model, a complete miniature reproduction of a 1920s circus that's now part of the Tibbals Learning Center at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, died last year.Specs: 5,100 feet of interior space. 5 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths.Highlight: The French country-style kitchen has a center island, La Cornue electric range, two refrigerators, an ice maker, three ovens, two microwaves, wine storage and marble countertops.What we love: Those views. Many rooms boast walls of windows with Gulf views, and most offer access to the outside spaces, including a long Gulf-front terrace with a private staircase to the beach and pool. Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Central Florida residents evacuated after wildfire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Forest Service battled a wildfire in Brevard County Friday that destroyed five homes Friday. NBC affiliate WESH reported that residents in the area of Highway 1 and Camp Road near Cocoa were evacuated as firefighters tried to get the blaze, named “Persimmons,” under control. Officials said the Persimmons Fire […]
villages-news.com

Headlines make a mockery of The Villages

Is it really necessary to splash “Villager” as a headline so much that the communities around us think everyone that lives here are either drunks or entitled old people? I don’t often see Wildwood or other cities surrounding The Villages as the headline. It’s fine if you’d...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Entrepreneur Series – Lakeland MD / Dr. Alicia Wooldridge

LakelandMD is a Direct Primary Care (DPC) practice located in Lakeland, Florida. We provide personal, concierge-type care for a cost-effective monthly fee. We are AFFORDABLE!. This also includes significant savings that we have negotiated with Imaging Centers (X-ray, CT scan, MRI, Mammograms, and more), Clinical Labs (Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Cholesterol Panel, Urinalysis, and more), and Medications (acute care, chronic medications, and more) through our partner pharmacies.
LAKELAND, FL
