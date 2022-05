Messages of love, support and prayer have poured into the small town of Uvalde, Texas, after the horrific mass shooting in an elementary school there. On Thursday, May 26, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department joined in with that chorus of voices by releasing a statement on the shooting. The department also advised Guilford County residents that it is stepping up patrols of the elementary schools in the county to help reduce the chance of something similar happening here.

