ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The NFL Has Made A Change To The Rooney Rule

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NFL adopted the Rooney Rule in an effort to improve its hiring practices and provide opportunities to diverse candidates. Although there has been a lot of talk about it not being very effective, the league isn't ready...

thespun.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Announces Decision On His NFL Career

Antonio Brown announced Saturday night a decision on his National Football League career. The former star NFL wide receiver revealed that he will not be playing in 2022. Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, but was let go following a bizarre on-field outburst during a game in New York last fall.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Johnny Manziel Girlfriend Video

Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend, Kenzie Warner, went viral on social media this week. The former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback and his Houston-based girlfriend appeared to enjoy some time together in Las Vegas. Manziel had a message for his critics. “Wonder what he’s up to these days?” Manziel...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Rooney Rule
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

It's been a big offseason for Troy Aikman. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned broadcaster officially left Fox Sports for ESPN. He and Joe Buck are both leaving Fox Sports to work Monday Night Football for ESPN. It should be a fun year. Aikman had hinted at potentially doing both...
NFL
The Spun

LeBron Has 3-Word Reaction To Lakers' Coaching Hire

LeBron James has taken to social media to react to the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching hire. According to multiple reports - which appear to have been confirmed by the Lakers star - the Western Conference franchise is hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. LeBron has a three-word reaction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Seahawks Had A Scare With Top NFL Draft Pick

The Seattle Seahawks made Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker one of the first running backs taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Seattle was almost unable to reach Walker, though. Video has emerged, showing the Seahawks calling - and failing - to reach Walker during the second round of the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Travis Kelce Reacts To George Kittle Saying He's Underpaid

Last week, 49ers tight end George Kittle said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is so underpaid it "boggles his mind." “I mean Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1000 yards,” Kittle said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind. I mean, to me, Travis Kelce, he’s been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn’t have an off game. I think he has one bad game a year, and it’s just because he’s getting triple-teamed.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Ditka Endorsement Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Legendary NFL head coach Mike Ditka released a video endorsing a candidate for a local school board position. The video of the 82-year-old former NFL head coach was somewhat tough to watch. Ditka, the best head coach in Bears history, showed his support for his friend, David Spada. Spada is...
NFL
The Spun

Dwyane Wade Has Message For Paul Pierce: Fans React

On Friday night, the former teams of retired NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce faced off in an Eastern Conference Finals battle. The Boston Celtics had a chance to close out the series in the TD Garden, but the Miami Heat put together a wild upset victory to force Game 7.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Photos: Meet Johnny Manziel's New Model Girlfriend

Johnny Manziel has been out of the National Football League for years, but the former Texas A&M star remains a popular figure on social media. This week, the Heisman Trophy winner shared a provocative video of his new girlfriend. Manziel is dating Kenzie Werner. Werner is reportedly a a Houston-based...
NFL
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Fires Back At Chris Simms: Fans React

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms recently went after Lamar Jackson for his decision to skip out on the Baltimore Ravens' voluntary OTAs. Simms, a former NFL QB, criticized Jackson for skipping the offseason program so early in his professional career. "Brady wouldn't be missing OTAs in year four of his...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names "Most Underappreciated" Running Back Of All-Time

When discussing the greatest running backs of all-time, some names tend to get lost in the mix. On Friday's episode of Good Morning Football on NFL Network, analyst Peter Schrager named his top-five most "underappreciated" running backs of all time. Atop the list at No. 1 sits former Miami Dolphins...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman With A-Rod At Game 7 Tonight

The celebrities are out for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston with an NBA Finals trip on the line on Sunday evening. Alex Rodriguez, a South Florida native, is sitting courtside for the pivotal Game 7. Rodriguez is at Game 7 with...
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Speaks Out On Seattle: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson will began his Denver Broncos tenure where his NFL career began. The Broncos are set to open the 2022 regular season on the road against his old team, the Seattle Seahawks. But Wilson has made it clear that there will be no extra emotions with the contest. It's...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
517K+
Followers
62K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy