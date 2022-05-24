ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sam Darnold "Confident" He Can Be 1 Of Best QBs In NFL

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sam Darnold has some big-time confidence heading into the 2022 season. Darnold spoke during the Panthers' OTAs on Tuesday and thinks that he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league....

thespun.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Announces Decision On His NFL Career

Antonio Brown announced Saturday night a decision on his National Football League career. The former star NFL wide receiver revealed that he will not be playing in 2022. Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, but was let go following a bizarre on-field outburst during a game in New York last fall.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Johnny Manziel Girlfriend Video

Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend, Kenzie Warner, went viral on social media this week. The former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback and his Houston-based girlfriend appeared to enjoy some time together in Las Vegas. Manziel had a message for his critics. “Wonder what he’s up to these days?” Manziel...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Seahawks Had A Scare With Top NFL Draft Pick

The Seattle Seahawks made Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker one of the first running backs taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Seattle was almost unable to reach Walker, though. Video has emerged, showing the Seahawks calling - and failing - to reach Walker during the second round of the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#Panthers#American Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

It's been a big offseason for Troy Aikman. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned broadcaster officially left Fox Sports for ESPN. He and Joe Buck are both leaving Fox Sports to work Monday Night Football for ESPN. It should be a fun year. Aikman had hinted at potentially doing both...
NFL
The Spun

Brian Kelly Names 1 Head Coach He Can't Wait To Beat

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world by leaving Notre Dame after over a decade at the helm to take the high-profile LSU head coaching job. And his goals in his new gig are obvious. Appearing on the Varsity House Podcast, Kelly made it clear that the added challenge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Shares Vacation Photos

Hopefully everyone is enjoying their Memorial Day Weekend. Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott, appears to have had a nice vacation recently. The former Texas college student, who's been dating Prescott for a couple of years, shared some of her photos on Instagram. Dak and...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
The Spun

College Football Fans Furious With SEC Commissioner Sunday

For two console generations, college sports fans have gone without their beloved NCAA video game titles. From EA Sports "NCAA Football" and "March Madness," to 2K's "College Hoops," fans have long clamored for a return to the virtual college gridiron and hardwood. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, however, doesn't care. Saying,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Mike Ditka Endorsement Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Legendary NFL head coach Mike Ditka released a video endorsing a candidate for a local school board position. The video of the 82-year-old former NFL head coach was somewhat tough to watch. Ditka, the best head coach in Bears history, showed his support for his friend, David Spada. Spada is...
NFL
The Spun

Travis Kelce Reacts To George Kittle Saying He's Underpaid

Last week, 49ers tight end George Kittle said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is so underpaid it "boggles his mind." “I mean Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1000 yards,” Kittle said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind. I mean, to me, Travis Kelce, he’s been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn’t have an off game. I think he has one bad game a year, and it’s just because he’s getting triple-teamed.
NFL
The Spun

Door Open For Colin Kaepernick: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the door is reportedly open for him to sign with an NFL team. Earlier this week, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders. This was reportedly Kaepernick's first workout with an NFL team since he left the league following the 2016 season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Popular ESPN Personality Announces Engagement

One of the most popular personalities for ESPN and the SEC Network has officially made herself off limits today. On Friday, ESPN's Alyssa Lang announced her engagement to boyfriend Trevor Sikkema. She posted a picture flashing off her engagement ring with Sikkema standing beside her. "We're in the Endgame now,"...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names "Most Underappreciated" Running Back Of All-Time

When discussing the greatest running backs of all-time, some names tend to get lost in the mix. On Friday's episode of Good Morning Football on NFL Network, analyst Peter Schrager named his top-five most "underappreciated" running backs of all time. Atop the list at No. 1 sits former Miami Dolphins...
NFL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Fires Back At Chris Simms: Fans React

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms recently went after Lamar Jackson for his decision to skip out on the Baltimore Ravens' voluntary OTAs. Simms, a former NFL QB, criticized Jackson for skipping the offseason program so early in his professional career. "Brady wouldn't be missing OTAs in year four of his...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Russell Wilson Speaks Out On Seattle: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson will began his Denver Broncos tenure where his NFL career began. The Broncos are set to open the 2022 regular season on the road against his old team, the Seattle Seahawks. But Wilson has made it clear that there will be no extra emotions with the contest. It's...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
517K+
Followers
62K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy