It didn’t take J. Cole long to elicit a thunderous applause in his debut game with the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Thursday night. The Grammy-winning American rapper drew one of the loudest pops of the evening when he checked into the matchup against the Guelph Nighthawks with five minutes left in the first quarter. “Entering the game… number 15, Jermaine Cole,” declared the announcer as a swell of cheers rippled through the arena.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO