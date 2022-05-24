ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Jason 'Khloe' Mason Was Award Winning Cosmetologist With Heart Of Gold (TRIBUTE)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hB2Py_0fot6Pat00
Jason "Khloe" Edward Mason Photo Credit: Khloe Ma'son Facebook

Jason "Khloe" Mason didn't just touch up people's roots - she also touched their hearts.

Born on Sept. 4, 1985, Mason spent her childhood in Calvert County, MD and later pursued cosmetology at the Calvert Career Center, according to her obituary.

Her passion for hair eventually led to a first place award among 50 other students in the National and State Cosmetology competition, the obituary reads.

The award-winning stylist continued caring for her local community at Sheer Preference, her home studio and as at the Calvert Nursing Center, according to her obituary. Mason unfortunately died on Sunday, April 3 and was remembered by many as "an adventurous person with a heart of gold."

"I truly never anticipated that I would ever have to make this post like this or face the fact of reality that of all people I have just lost my ABSOLUTE best friend in the world," one Facebook user wrote. "I love my True sister more than I can ever explain!!.... until we meet again I will honor you!"

"You held my 1st born. You supported me through my 1st heartbreak. We went to war for each other. I'm really at a loss for words," another user said. "Rest easy my soulmate. See you on the other side. My heart is so heavy."

Mason left behind her parents, two sisters and many other family members and friends. A funeral service was held for her on April 21.

Daily Voice

Details Released In Deadly Frederick Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Frederick crash Friday, May 27, according to authorities. A Dodge Charger that veered into oncoming traffic and collided with the motorcycle near Baker Valley and Fingerboard roads around 12:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said. The male operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at...
Daily Voice

Squeegee Worker Assaults Driver In Baltimore: Report

Police are searching for a squeegee worker caught on video assaulting a driver stopped at a red light this week in Baltimore, WJZ reports.The worker can be seen fighting with the driver stopped at a red light off Mount Royal Avenue Thursday, May 26. The worker opens the door and when the driver clo…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Target Garage Hit In Late Night Shooting

Three suspects were on the loose after a shooting in an Annapolis Target parking garage, authorities say. Detectives received a report of shots fired at the Target on 1911 Towne Centre Boulevard around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 26 according to Anne Arundel County Police. One of the three suspects had...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
