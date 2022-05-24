ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward Commissioners Approve $4-Million For 911 Communications Budget

By Wendi Grossman
 6 days ago

Broward Commissioners give unanimous approval to giving the Broward Sheriff's Office four million dollars to help fund the 9-1-1 call center facing critical staffing shortages. Mayor Michael Udine says this is a crisis, they have eighty positions that need to be filled which is a matter of life and death in an emergency. The department is having trouble retaining the dispatchers they have who have complained of a hostile working environment, low morale and pay. The money will be spent on retention and salary increases while a consultant looks into whether or not the county should be in control of the call center, the BSO should do it or it should be split.

