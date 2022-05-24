More than $3.4 million announced for 6 Upward Bound programs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has been a gorgeous, summer-like day, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the 80s. These conditions are thanks to a high-pressure system over the eastern US right now; that system will continue to dominate our area through at least Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be getting a little hotter over tomorrow and Tuesday, with many areas in the lowlands forecasted to break 90 degrees both days. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! Wednesday will be warm as well, but an approaching cold front may start to dapple the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as the late afternoon. The front isn’t expected to cross West Virginia until Thursday, so showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout Thursday as temperatures fall back to the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe in our area. A few stray showers may linger early Friday morning, but generally, Friday will be a nicer, partly cloudy day, with temperatures still in the upper 70s. The same thing goes for Saturday, minus a bit of cloud cover.

