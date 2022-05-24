ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than $3.4 million announced for 6 Upward Bound programs

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $3.4 million for Upward Bound Programs across West Virginia. A total of $3,467,970 from the U.S. Department of Education will be going to six colleges and universities. Upward Bound is one of eight Federal...

