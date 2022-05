U.S. Army Capt. Jeffrey Bnosky left for Saudi Arabia on Oct. 27, 1990, even though he wasn’t ordered to go. “When Jeff first went to Fort Leonard Wood, he had a cushy job,” said his father, Joseph Bnosky Jr., of Hometown. “He first went with the engineers and then he had a job taking care of all the shooting ranges and roads and all of that.”

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO