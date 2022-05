In nature’s world of hide or be eaten, wild things across the globe that don’t rely on flight or speed to elude capture need to employ other methods. A ladybird beetle exudes a bad taste and its bright colors serve to warn others to let it alone. A striped skunk effectively avoids capture by advertising with its black and white pattern: “I’m armed.” Great horned owls, with a terrible sense of smell and being nocturnal are the exception. Even a monarch butterfly is boldly colored because, like its larval form, is noxious from eating the milkweed plant.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO