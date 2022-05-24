ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, KY

Northern Kentucky woman wins $150k after intuition led her to buy Powerball ticket

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — A northern Kentucky woman followed her intuition and now she's $150,000 richer. The woman from Gallatin County, who wishes to stay anonymous, says something told her she needed to buy a Powerball ticket that day. “I told myself that morning, ‘I have to stop...

wklw.com

Kentucky Gas Prices for Memorial Day Weekend

Gas prices remain mostly steady across the commonwealth. Heading into the holiday weekend AAA says the price at the pump for a gallon of regular gas in Kentucky is $4.29 which is the same average as a week ago. Drivers are paying $4.32 in Covington today, $4.11 in Henderson and...
LEXINGTON, KY
LouFamFun

Free Fishing Weekend in Kentucky

This weekend, no license is required to fish in Kentucky. If fishing is something you have wanted to try, you can find a spot this weekend and not have to worry about the license. We love fishing with our kids. We are by no means experts at it, but everyone...
WKRC

Dayton, Kentucky business is like a country club for boating

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Peak summer travel season is almost here, and you'll probably have some friends and family coming in from out of town. You'll want to show them Cincinnati and the best view of the skyline is from the Ohio River. But what if you don't have a...
DAYTON, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Cincinnati couple giving away millions of dollars

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on one Cincinnati couple who have given away hundreds of millions of dollars to charity.
wdrb.com

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme arrested at Lexington hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Kentucky football coach was arrested Friday morning at a Lexington hotel. According to an arrest report, Hal Mumme was taken into custody by officers with the Lexington Police Department early Friday morning. Police said they were called to the Hyatt Regency on...
WLWT 5

Kentucky woman wins $111K while showing mom how to play lottery game

A Kentucky woman won a big lottery prize and she wasn't even playing for herself. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, Lisa Maltese, from Prospect, Kentucky, was showing her mother from Florida how to play the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game on Friday, when all of a sudden, she won.
Wave 3

Peru earthquake felt by Kentucky seismographs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An earthquake in South America was strong enough that it registered on seismographs in Kentucky. The quake happened at 8:02 a.m. Eastern time near Tirapata, Peru. It registered a magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale. A check of seismographs that are part of the Kentucky Seismic...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Lexington Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees Memorial Day weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society hopes you will consider adding a furry friend to your family this Memorial Day weekend. $25 adoption fees on select dogs 6 months old or more. The promotion runs through the holiday weekend at the main adoption center on Old Frankfort Pike and the Petsmart location in Hamburg.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in Kentucky

Visitors to Kentucky tend to gravitate toward the state's major cities, but its small towns are also worth exploring. Authentic Kentucky culture can be found in these locales, and their size makes them easy to explore.
wymt.com

Two Michigan men arrested twice in 24 hours in southern Kentucky

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Williamsburg Police announced that two men were arrested twice within a 24-hour period after separate chases. On May 23, Mathew Rajon, 38, from Detroit, Michigan was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, fleeing/evading in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to signal and possession of marijuana. Nathaniel Nix Jr., 33, also of Detroit, was arrested and charged the same night with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
WKYT 27

TV show taped in Lexington renewed for another season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round. Relative Justice shows families taking each other to court to solve disputes. Executive Producer Ross Babbit says the show exceeded expectations. “We’re starting to tape the second season of Relative...
LEXINGTON, KY

