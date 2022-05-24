ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Easton man arrested following drug investigation

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a drug bust Tuesday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Talbot County Drug Force, assisted...

www.wmdt.com

WMDT.com

Police: Search warrant leads to recovery of firearm, drugs

SALISBURY, Md. – A drug bust led to numerous charges for a Salisbury man. Police launched an investigation into 39-year-old Timothy Holbrook selling controlled dangerous substances from his residence in the 700 block of Hemlock Street. On May 18th, a search and seizure warrant was served at his residence, and Holbrook was arrested a short distance from the residence.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Police looking for suspect involved in Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A male victim was shot in the area of Popular Street and police need your help locating the suspect. On Friday at approximately 5:40 PM, Cambridge Police officers responded to a victim with a gunshot wound to the body. Officials say the victim was a 20-year-old male sitting in his car suffering. Investigation proved the victim was shot in the area of South Pine Street, but police found him where he drove to: in the 500 block of Popular Street.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Adult and Juvenile on Gun, Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an adult and juvenile on gun and drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 17 at approximately 3:46 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Crisis Management Tactical Team executed a search warrant in the 100 block of East 30th Street following an investigation. Police attempted to make contact with 19-year-old Hafis Jackson, who fled on foot. Jackson was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police also took a 17-year-old male juvenile into custody without incident. Police recovered 4 (four) 9mm handguns and 97.3 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Seizure#Heroin#Police#Law Enforcement#Talbot County Sheriff
dsp.delaware.gov

Pair Arrested on Felony Drugs Charges Following Pursuit

Delaware State Police arrested Arthur Bentley, 56, and Stephanie Evans, 35, both of Felton, DE on felony drug and related charges after a pursuit on Thursday night. On May 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Delaware State Police Kent County Governor’s Task Force observed Arthur Bentley and Stephanie Evans occupying a 2005 Toyota Sienna Van in the area of Millchop Lane and Walnut Shade Road. Both suspects are currently wanted on several active capiases, have outstanding arrest warrants, and Stephanie, the operator of the van has a suspended driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated but the suspect vehicle fled. While in pursuit of the Sienna, troopers observed Arthur discarding suspected narcotics from the passenger side of the vehicle on Barney Jenkins Road. When the Sienna approached the stop sign at Barney Jenkins Road and Upper King Road, Arthur exited the van and began to walk away. Stephanie continued to flee in the van. Arthur initially resisted arrest but was successfully taken into custody a short time later. Troopers also continued chasing Stephanie in the Sienna and again observed her throwing suspected narcotics from the vehicle. Stephanie was successfully taken into custody after exiting the van and running through a corn field on Turkey Point Road. Subsequently, troopers discovered approximately 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 1.134 grams of heroin, approximately 11.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds from within the vehicle and discarded during the pursuit.
FELTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a residence in Ellendale on early Saturday morning. On May 28, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 14000 block of South Old State Road, Ellendale for a report of shots fired. A 62-year-old victim present at the residence heard multiple gun shots and police were contacted. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been struck by three rounds and a vehicle parked on the property was struck by a single round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
ELLENDALE, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Man knocked off dirt bike, killed in fatal crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal dirt bike crash Saturday night. According to police, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of East Biddle Street for reports of a serious accident involving a dirt bike. Once on scene, police found a 31-year-old...
firststateupdate.com

Reports: Shooting Suspect Barricaded In Wilmington Row Home

Just after 10:00 Saturday morning Wilmington Police and rescue crews responded to a shooting at the intersection of 5th Street and Jefferson Street. Responding crews found one patient who was shot in the upper body. It’s not clear how badly the person is injured. Sources tell FSU that police...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Reports: Barricaded Shooting Suspect Incident Moves Into Its Fifth Hour

Wilmington Police continue to surround a Jefferson Street row home over five hours after the incident first began. Just after 10:00 Saturday morning Wilmington Police and rescue crews responded to a shooting near the intersection of 5th Street and Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a 63-year-old man suffering from gunshot...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Fight involving handgun leads to charges for Dover man

DOVER, Del. – A fight at a Dover gas station led to one arrest Thursday evening. Police say the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Royal Farms located at 293 Saulsbury Road. Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of an altercation where a male subject was in possession of a gun. On arrival, officers found the suspect, 25-year-old Marquise Bennett, and a 32-year-old male subject engaged in a physical altercation inside the store’s vestibule. When officers confronted the two men, the 32-year-old subject reportedly threw a handgun to the ground.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Car In South Baltimore: Police

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot dead inside a car overnight in South Baltimore. Baltimore police were notified by MTA police about a shooting victim in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street around 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, Baltimore police said. Upon arrival, officers located...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Target Garage Hit In Late Night Shooting

Three suspects were on the loose after a shooting in an Annapolis Target parking garage, authorities say. Detectives received a report of shots fired at the Target on 1911 Towne Centre Boulevard around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 26 according to Anne Arundel County Police. One of the three suspects had...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Police Raid on Salisbury Home Leads to Several Drug Arrests

SALISBURY, Md.- A police raid on a Salisbury home has led to the arrests of several people on drug charges. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said its Community Action Team recently conducted an investigation into individuals selling illegal drugs from a home on the on the 700 block of Dennis Street in Salisbury. In fact, CAT received numerous complaints from members of the community about drug activity at the home. The area was identified as an open-air drug market, the Sheriff's Office said.
WDVM 25

22 people charged with drug distribution arrested

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In the midst of a surge of violent crime in the area, 22 people charged with distributing drugs have been taken off the streets. A year-long investigation between D.C. police, the FBI and the DEA led to these arrests, with 13 of them happening on Wednesday. Over half of those arrested had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 19-year-old on firearms charges, outstanding warrants

On May 23, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed Trevan Desales Gant, age 19, of no fixed address, enter a vehicle in the 21300 block of Jettison Drive Lexington Park. Gant had several outstanding violations of probation warrants for assault second-degree and illegal possession of ammunition. A vehicle stop was conducted, […]
WDEL 1150AM

Dover police arrest suspect in April shooting, seize pot, guns, cash

Dover Police, with members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 26-year old man on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in connection with a shooting outside Irish Mike's on West Loockerman Street in April. Police said Robert Knox was arrested without incident after he left an apartment on Plummage...
DOVER, DE

