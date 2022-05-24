ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Suffers Major Stroke Just Days Before Attending The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Connor Surmonte
 5 days ago

Meghan Markle's 77-year-old father Thomas has reportedly suffered a major stroke and is currently undergoing emergency treatment in an American hospital.

TWBCDF
5d ago

Thomas Markle prayers for you and a speedy recovery! What a disappointment you are going to miss a once in a lifetime event…..

