Recalled peanut butter found in Billings

BILLINGS - Jif peanut butter from a lot recalled because of possible bacterial contamination has been identified at a food warehouse in Billings, which has removed all recalled product from inventory, RiverStone Health said Tuesday in a press release.

No reports of illness associated with the product have been received in Yellowstone County or elsewhere in Montana.

On Tuesday, RiverStone Environmental Health Services sent an alert about recalled product being found at retail food establishments in Yellowstone County.

The manufacturer issued a voluntary recall because of possible salmonella bacteria in the product. People who consume these products are at risk of mild to severe illness.

On recalled product labels, the first four digits of the lot number are between 1274 and 2140 and the next three numbers are 425, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The lot number is printed under or alongside the best-if-used-by date on the product label.

The incubation period for salmonellosis is 6 hours to 48 hours. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps and vomiting. Anyone who has consumed Jif peanut butter and has these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

Fourteen cases of salmonellosis suspected of being linked to eating Jif have been reported nationwide. Two people were hospitalized, no deaths had been reported, according to the FDA.

The FDA and the Jif manufacturer, J.M. Smucker Co. of Lexington, KY, recommend people in possession of peanut butter from any of 49 lots being recalled don’t eat it. Discard the recalled products.

In addition, if the product was used, wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that might have contacted the peanut butter.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include numerous sizes and varieties of Jif peanut butter and honey that were processed in the Lexington, KY, plant.

Consumers with questions should call the company at 800.828.9980.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Salmonella#Peanut Butter#Fda#Bacteria#Public Health#Food Safety#Billings#Riverstone Health#J M Smucker Co
