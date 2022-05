Cardington battled through some early-game adversity to make a return trip to the Division III Final Four in softball on Friday at Elida. In their six-inning 14-4 win against Van Buren in the regional finals, the Pirates jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning thanks to run-scoring singles by freshmen Abby Hardwick and Ari Simpson. However, sophomore Genevieve Longsdorf was struggling with injury issues and had to leave the game after walking the first two batters in the top of the second frame.

CARDINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO