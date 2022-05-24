Celebrate the Iowa craft beer scene

IOWA — We are jumping head first into summer for the unofficial start of the summer season! Memorial Day weekend will be a warm and humid across the state. Highs will rise above average to the 80s on Saturday and could even reach the 90 degree mark by Sunday.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in Iowa, mainly tomorrow in Central Iowa, but also overnight tonight in far Northwest Iowa. An area of low pressure will be developing over Nebraska and South Dakota, and will provide support to developing strong thunderstorms both evenings, along with the help of a cold front.
