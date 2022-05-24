ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro Talk New Crystal Manifestation Candles, 'Ultimate Girls Trip'

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRdrg_0fosyIum00

Coming off of their face masks endeavor, Jill Zarin of "The Real Housewives of New York City," and her daughter Ally Shapiro, CMO of JIll & Ally, join Cheddar News to discuss their latest product: crystal manifestation candles. "We have tigers eye, we have amethyst, we have lapis, and alone those could be almost the price of the candle," said Zarin. "We were really able to do it in an affordable way, and if you don't know how to manifest or what that even means, we do it for you on the candle." Zarin also dished on the new season of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

I loved Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1. And based on the recently released trailer, I have a feeling I’m going to love season 2. Because of the marital status of the housewives cast for the series, it has officially been named Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Catchy! The cast includes former Real […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Confirms Dina Manzo Was The Reason Dolores Catania Wasn’t Invited To Her Engagement Party

Teresa Giudice and her loyalty clause in friendship is central to the Real Housewives of New Jersey. It’s started many fights and ended many friendships. And that loyalty was put to the test when it came to who Tre would invite to her engagement party. Teresa announced her engagement to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in October […] The post Teresa Giudice Confirms Dina Manzo Was The Reason Dolores Catania Wasn’t Invited To Her Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says She And Joe Gorga Would Have Been Cast On Real Housewives Of New Jersey With Or Without Teresa Giudice

This season’s Real Housewives of New Jersey continues to toy with the all too familiar side plot: tensions between Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga  and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. In a textbook, ‘taking a job with a family member’ situation, it’s not surprising to hear that Melissa, 10 seasons later, is still hearing about how they owe Tre […] The post Melissa Gorga Says She And Joe Gorga Would Have Been Cast On Real Housewives Of New Jersey With Or Without Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Responds To Heather Dubrow Saying That Tamra Coming Back To Real Housewives Of Orange County “Doesn’t Work”

If there is one thing that Tamra Judge loves, it’s drama. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star was let go from the franchise after 12 long seasons. Despite being known as a villain, many fans thought the show couldn’t survive without her. In some ways, it kind of hasn’t. The two seasons following […] The post Tamra Judge Responds To Heather Dubrow Saying That Tamra Coming Back To Real Housewives Of Orange County “Doesn’t Work” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Says Melissa Gorga And Jackie Goldscneider Are Afraid Of Her Because She Knows Everything; Denies Being Calculated

On this season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, it was clear who was doing the most – Margaret Josephs. I don’t know what got into her this season, but she brought her housewives A Game. After revealing that Bill Aydin had an affair on wife Jennifer Aydin 10 years ago, is Marge positioning herself […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Melissa Gorga And Jackie Goldscneider Are Afraid Of Her Because She Knows Everything; Denies Being Calculated appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Girls#Girls Trip#Candles#Cmo#Jill Ally
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Reveals Which Real Housewives He Is Closest With

It’s no secret that Andy Cohen has his favorites. The Watch What Happens Live host and Bravo executive is the man who started it all. And with that, comes kinship with those he has seen rise to reality fame with him. But there’s definitely a line between boss and friend. It’s one that Andy recently […] The post Andy Cohen Reveals Which Real Housewives He Is Closest With appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Master P Mourns the Loss of His Daughter Tytyana: ‘Our Family Is Dealing With an Overwhelming Grief’

Master P announced that his daughter Tytyana Miller has passed away. The rapper and entrepreneur shared the tragic news to Instagram. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Regrets Talking About Sister Kyle Richards On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Is blood thicker than water? That saying is really being put to the test on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (again). The new season already promises tons of drama. And thanks to the trailer, it looks like famous sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton might be on the outs again. In one tense clip, Lisa […] The post Kathy Hilton Regrets Talking About Sister Kyle Richards On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Describes Feud With Kathy Hilton As “Complicated And Complex”

I think Kyle Richards should do herself a favor and never invite another sister on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Luckily, she’s out of sisters. Just please don’t make Kim Richards come back. I love Kim, but I think staying away from drama with Kyle is the best thing for her. Now that Kim is […] The post Kyle Richards Describes Feud With Kathy Hilton As “Complicated And Complex” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Monique Samuels & Chris Samuels’ Marriage Was on the Rocks Ahead of LAMDC Start

Chris Samuels and Monique Samuels had a rough exit from Bravo. Monique Samuels is starting a new chapter. After her departure from “Real Housewives of Potomac,” she thought she was done with reality television. However, Carlos King convinced her to try it out at OWN. Monique and Chris Samuels will be on the first season of “Love & Marriage: DC.” Of course, the show is a spinoff. It became a reality after “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” became a hit. While RHOP is how many viewers came to know them, Monique said fans will see a very different side to their marriage. This comes after Monique said her marriage was attacked on RHOP by other cast members.
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Reunion: Teresa Giudice Disses Melissa Gorga As She Admits They’re ‘Not Close’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion kicked off on May 3 with a whole lot of drama. And it wasn’t just this season’s drama that got rehashed. While fighting with Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice brought up how Melissa and Joe befriended Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita and turned them against her, after joining the show many many years ago. But host Andy Cohen refused to let the ladies rehash old quarrels. Even so, it became evident pretty quickly that Teresa never got over Melissa and Joe joining the show (shocker).
TV SHOWS
E! News

Bethenny Frankel Responds to Erika Jayne's Comment on Her Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama. Bethenny Frankel has a message for a certain Real Housewife on the opposite coast. The Bravo alum took to Twitter on May 19 to respond to comments made by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne on the previous night's Watch What Happens Live. There, host Andy Cohen asked Erika if, prior to the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, she had ever heard any rumors about him owing people money.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says “I Have No Guilt” About Ending Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

Are you Team Teresa Giudice or Team Melissa Gorga? I asked one of my best friends that question when we first met a decade ago. How is this still happening? We’ve gone full circle on flare jeans in the time it’s taken these “sisters” to figure absolutely nothing out about each other’s personalities. And it’s literally streamable content! […] The post Melissa Gorga Says “I Have No Guilt” About Ending Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ cast spills on what to expect during Season 1

International drama is in season, and we couldn’t be more ready. Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of Dubai" stars Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury (formerly of Bravo’s hit "Ladies of London") and follows the six women navigating family, success, love and friendship in one of the world’s most highly sought-after enclaves.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Dubai’: Everything to Know About Bravo’s 1st International Series in the Franchise

Going global! The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to Bravo, the network announced in November 2021. The newest Housewives series will shine a light on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates,” according to a press release. The network added that the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy