Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro Talk New Crystal Manifestation Candles, 'Ultimate Girls Trip'

Chris Samuels and Monique Samuels had a rough exit from Bravo. Monique Samuels is starting a new chapter. After her departure from “Real Housewives of Potomac,” she thought she was done with reality television. However, Carlos King convinced her to try it out at OWN. Monique and Chris Samuels will be on the first season of “Love & Marriage: DC.” Of course, the show is a spinoff. It became a reality after “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” became a hit. While RHOP is how many viewers came to know them, Monique said fans will see a very different side to their marriage. This comes after Monique said her marriage was attacked on RHOP by other cast members.

15 DAYS AGO