ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Bay Area official compares housing advocates to Nazis, apologizes, then compares them to Nazis again

By Alec Regimbal
SFGate
SFGate
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Bay Area official compared YIMBYs to Nazis, apologized in an email, and then compared them to Nazis again in that same...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
San Mateo County, CA
Society
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
San Mateo County, CA
Government
Eater

How a Family Fruit Stand Became Northern California’s Best-Kept Pie Secret

It started with a fruit stand. In 1950, Sam Ikeda had the idea to cut out the middleman and sell oranges, juicy peaches, ripe pears, and other fruit grown on his small farm directly to customers. He and his wife Sally formed a partnership with Everett Gibson, another farmer with strong business contacts, to start a roadside stall. They set up shop off Highway 40, which was then not more than a two-lane road conveying travelers from Sacramento to Reno. This was well before the idea of getting fresh fruit direct from a farmer became a quintessentially Californian thing to do, making the fledgling farm-to-table operation a couple decades ahead of its time.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Becker
Fox News

Gowdy tells protesters: You're free to peacefully protest the law, but you're not free to disregard it

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy scolded the groups of protestors that gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the weekend, arguing on his show that while they are free to peacefully protest the law, they are "most assuredly" not welcome to intimidate or harass the justices and their families for a "perceived higher ideal."
CONGRESS & COURTS
HipHopWired

“Welcome To The Slave House”: Another Black Employee Has Filed A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Telsa

There are a number of reasons people, particularly Black people, have concerns when it comes to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. But all of his Trump-backing and “free speech” advocacy (which we all know will inevitably include hate speech and dangerous propaganda and misinformation) aside, Black folks are wary because Musk is responsible for Telsa […]
FREMONT, CA
Daily Mail

NYTimes outs Ed Koch: Former NYC mayor was lonely and told friends 'I want a boyfriend' in his twilight years after secretly dating a Harvard-educated health consultant while pretending to date first Jewish Miss America

As calls come to remove Ed Koch's name from New York's Queensboro Bridge over his abysmal handling of the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, it's been revealed that the colorful city mayor was secretly gay and terrified of being outed. Koch, who never came out during his lifetime, was a...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#St Francis Wood
CBS LA

West Hollywood residents outraged after vehicles display blatant messages of anti-semitic hate

Multiple law enforcement agencies have launched a joint investigation after several vehicles sporting messages of hate speech targeted were reportedly seen driving throughout West Hollywood over the weekend. Several residents made reports to law enforcement after the vehicles, which displayed "incidents of hate speech in the community" and "messages of antisemitism," were traveling through the streets of Hollywood. According to several witnesses, the occupants of the hate-ridden vehicles would exit and yell slurs and obscenities when confronted.Both Beverly Hills Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into the incident, which unfortunately isn't the first of its kind, after...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy