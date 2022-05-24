Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa absent from OTAs on Tuesday

The Miami Dolphins held three OTA sessions last week before holding another three this week. Unfortunately, there will be a key player missing from the practice field.

The team revealed that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would not be in attendance on Tuesday, as he went sent home due to a non-COVID illness.

Tagovailoa had earned practice player of the week on the previous Tuesday and has been receiving compliments from new wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

During his media availability, new head coach Mike McDaniel praised Tagovailoa for his approach during these sessions.

“I’ve seen a guy that’s attacking the moment, a guy that really likes to play football,” McDaniel said. “You can tell the player has played the position for a long time and that he thinks about the game of football through the lens of the quarterback position. I’ve been very excited about his development as far as the offensive plan and being the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.”

It’s unclear whether or not Tagovailoa will return in time for Thursday’s OTA session, but these are valuable practices when it comes to learning the system of his new head coach. However, with the heightened state of awareness around health, it’s understandable that he was sent home.