James “Jimmy” Calliste Delome, age 81 of Orange, Texas, passed away at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas on Friday, May 27, 2022. Services to honor James life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home with Reverend Jay Thomas of MacArthur Heights of Orange officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home.

ORANGE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO