The price of gasoline, unfortunately, continues to hurt wallets deeply, remaining high primarily due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In Coweta County, The average price of regular unleaded gasoline has climbed a cent and a half on the week. This week, it was $4.146, up from $4.129 last week and $4.065 two weeks ago. Three weeks ago, the average was $3.880. The price is around a cent higher than the state average.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO