Twilight in the Gardens – At Magic Gardens, 1020 South St., from 7-10 p.m., BYOB after-hours event celebrating the start of the summer programming season with a live performance by Dendê Macêdo and cold porcelain creations with Ivonne Pinto García. Bring a blanket, snacks and drinks and picnic in the mosaicked labyrinth. At craft tables, hands-on activity with cold porcelain, guests can create incredibly personalized pieces with fine detail, such as jewelry and sculptures. Tickets are available online or via phone (215-733-0390, Ext. 119) and are $25/Adults, $20/Students and Seniors, and $16/PMG members. Space is limited. Proof of vaccination is required.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO