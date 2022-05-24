ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These Premium All-Terrain Trekking Poles Are 50% Off

By Adrian Marlow
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you an outdoor enthusiast that needs to traverse tricky terrain at times? Trek anywhere and tackle any conditions in any environment with ease with a solid set of outdoor trekking poles from Monoprice. These trekking poles won't weigh you down on long hikes and can have a lot of...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

E-Bike Startup Vanpowers To Release City Vanture WIth Unique Frame Design

Vanpowers Bike, an electric bike startup formed earlier in 2022, is expected to debut the world's first electric bicycle with an assembled frame. The frame of this unique electric bicycle uses an old Chinese tenon-and-mortise structure to deliver "superior riding experience and safety," according to Vanpowers. According to Vanpowers, most...
BICYCLES
Gadget Flow

Range Day Collection military-inspired luxury timepiece is modeled on the M4 carbine rifle

Designed to venerate heroes, the Range Day Collection military-inspired luxury timepiece draws inspiration from the M4 carbine rifle. In fact, it brings the features of the the M4 carbine rifle to life! The collection boasts a limited-edition 300-piece run of one model: the V1 M4 Carbine Black. Designed after military gear, this high-quality watch goes through precision manufacturing in Switzerland and Japan. Additionally, it is assembled in the US. With an automatic movement, this uniquely crafted watch has a skeletonized design. Awakening the nostalgia of life in the armed forces as well as the warrior spirit in everyone, this watch even has a custom calf leather white-and-black camo strap with the Special Forces and Black Ops option. Overall, this US-based company has a rugged yet sleek timepiece for any military lover.
APPAREL
CNET

9 Excellent Exercises for Getting Toned and Stronger Arms

If one of your goals this year is to get your arms in better shape, you'll need to learn the right exercises for the best results. Having a strong upper body has many benefits, such as improved posture, a stronger core and stronger bones, and putting on muscle mass also helps boost your metabolic rate.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poles#Trekking#Eva#Monoprice
CarBuzz.com

Rivian R1S SUV Has Cool Storage Feature Families Will Love

Despite several hangups, the Rivian R1S SUV is more than underway. Rivian has suffered shares selloffs, production woes, and everything in between. Still, the brand is committed to meeting its production guidelines both for the R1T truck, its Amazon delivery vans, and this SUV. The R1T is, without a doubt,...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

New Lucid Tech Talk Video Shows The Advantage Of Making Your Own Puzzle Pieces

Lucid's latest Tech Talk video delves deep into the Air's ingenious uses of space and gives us never-before-seen insight into its design. Lucid's fond of saying that the Air has the interior space of an S-Class Mercedes with the exterior dimensions of an E-Class. In the company's latest Tech Talks video CEO Peter Rawlinson takes us for an in-depth examination of the ways this has been achieved.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Sleek ‘invisible’ laptop stand is made from graphene and can cool down your machine by 16%

Created by MOFT, the pioneers of the original invisible laptop stand, the new MOFT Cooling Stand uses a nanolayer of superconducting graphene that naturally cools down your laptop by pulling heat away from the surface. It also measures a mere 3mm in thickness (about as much as a credit card), becoming practically invisible when folded flat. Open it, however, and the MOFT Cooling Stand’s origami-inspired design can hold systems as heavy as 11 lbs, with the ability to adjust to two different angles for better cooling and visibility.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
CNET

Normally $300, the Tovala Smart Oven Is Just $49 for Memorial Day Weekend

Feast your eyes on one of the biggest discounts we've found yet for Memorial Day Weekend. If you like home-cooked meals but don't totally love the cooking part, you might be a good candidate for a smart oven, specifically the Tovala smart oven, since it's designed to cook preassembled meals to perfection with just the scan of a bar code. The Tovala is a hybrid convection and steam oven and the company sells meals engineered to be cooked in it. But you can use it to make anything you want, of course. The fancy Wi-Fi-connected countertop oven is normally $299, but if your buy it now and order six weeks' worth of Tovala meals, you'll get the intelligent oven at a massively discounted $49.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

The easy way to fake a ground level FPV drone shot with a handheld 360° action camera

With drones becoming more difficult or impossible to fly in a lot of locations around the world without expensive permits and hassle, finding ways to create drone-like shots without the use of an actual drone can be a fun challenge. We’ve seen the basic fake drone shots using a small camera and gimbal on the end of a long pole plenty of times by now, but this technique from Luke Edwin looks pretty cool.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Workouts to Do Outside This Summer

I'm the first to say I love the gym. But sometimes getting outside to take in nature and feel the sun on your skin trumps a stuffy gym. I always found it tough to split my time between structured workouts and my favorite outdoor activities, until I realized that those outdoor activities were actually adding to my fitness, not taking away from it. Doing a CrossFit workout and going mountain biking in the same day never ends well for my legs, anyway.
WORKOUTS
komando.com

Drive an older car? 6 useful gadgets to make any car smarter

Cars today come packed with all kinds of advanced technology. It’s no wonder those of us with older cars feel left out. Fortunately, car accessories can fill in the gaps and give you access to all kinds of handy new features. If you’re ready to outfit your car with...
TECHNOLOGY
LiveScience

Lifespan Workplace Treadmill TR5000-DT7+ review

The Lifespan Workplace Treadmill TR5000-DT7+ Treadmill is the brand’s top-of-the-range workplace machine. And, while at first glance it may not be too much of an upgrade from the more affordable TR1200, there are several subtle yet noticeable differences to be felt when testing the two models side by side.
TECHNOLOGY
hunker.com

A Bluetooth-Operated Sand Garden You Need to See to Believe

Looking to destress a touch? Tell me about it. I don't have the answer to very much, but I do have the answer to this. Three words: Drift. By. HoMedics. I'm a dramatic person but I'm genuinely not being an ounce dramatic when I tell you how addicted I am to this thing. It's a passive wellness device that makes the most intricate sand patterns with a small metal ball. It sounds confusing, but it's really not. Keep scrolling for the full scoop and why I can't live without my new Drift.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Beard Trimmer for 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. While beards may go in and out of fashion, they're also timeless. Men will continue to grow them as long as they like the way they look and feel, and experts say that it's a trend that is never going anywhere. If you've decided that growing a beard is the look for you, it's important to tidy it up every now and then to help you stay looking polished and professional. That means that it's important to have a good beard trimmer on hand. Whether you prefer to grow it out long or just keep a bit of stubble, trimming, shaping and combing it with the best beard trimmer around will ensure your beard looks its best.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Prevent Dangerous Mold Build-Up With This $170 Home Dehumidifier ($50 Off)

Allowing moisture to build up in your home's bathroom, laundry room or basement can lead to mold and mildew, and have disastrous long-term effects for both you and your house. Fortunately, a dehumidifier is a simple and cost-effective solution, and right now you can grab one at a discount. Today only, you can pick up a 50-pint SereneLife SLDEHU50 electric dehumidifier on sale for $170, which is $50 or 23% off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to place your order before then.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo Is a Hayabusa-Powered Hybrid Roadster

Polyphony Digital released the 1.15 update for Gran Turismo 7 this week, adding three new cars including the never-before-seen Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo. A completely digital creation made just for the game, the Suzuki VGT is a two-seat roadster with one hell of a cool powertrain. The Suzuki VGT uses...
CARS
yankodesign.com

Portable kitchen appliances to help you prepare the perfect meal every time irrespective of the location

Kitchen appliances that are designed to be portable and compact are a major boon in our modern millennial lives! We often find ourselves jet-setting and traveling from one location to another. And, it’s not always easy to consume food that suits your tastebuds, tummy, and mood! Especially if you’re out camping in the great outdoors, or in a foreign county. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of portable and functional kitchen appliances that will help you prepare delicious meals even when you’re in unfamiliar surroundings! From a DHL-inspired briefcase-sized portable camping stove to a portable electric pot to cook the perfect soup while camping – we’ve collected a whole range of super cool and helpful portable cooking appliances that will deliver great food to you without fail.
ELECTRONICS
Travel + Leisure

The 12 Best Luggage Deals to Shop at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend

You always want to start your trip off on the best foot. And for many, that means investing in quality luggage pieces. But, as any traveler knows, suitcases can cost a pretty penny, which is why it's smart to wait to shop during holidays when retailers typically offer discounts. And, lucky for you, this weekend marks Memorial Day, the perfect time to score markdowns on new carry-ons and checked bags.
SHOPPING
CNET

Save Hundreds on Already-Discounted Refurb MacBooks Today at Woot

Apple's MacBooks repeatedly top our lists for the best laptops of the year, but the one drawback has always been that they come with a pretty hefty price tag. That's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops prices on its own products, so deals on these sleek laptops are pretty slim. But if you're hoping to grab a MacBook at less than list price, you can save big by opting for a refurbished model.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy