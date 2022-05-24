This Fortnite Pro's Deleted Video Is Causing An Uproar

Ludwig Ahgren is undisputedly one of the most popular streamers in the world. He made his name through playing popular Nintendo titles such as "Super Smash Bros.," "Mario Party," and "Pokémon," before moving into a variety of different types of entertainment He was also one of the streamers who blew up in 2021 playing "Among Us." It was at that point that he took the title as the most subscribed streamer on Twitch, unseating Ninja during his legendary 31-day subathon (during which time he didn't stop streaming). Then, Twitch's biggest rising star ended the year by leaving the platform in spectacular fashion, making a video in which he blew up an old purple car and drove away in a shiny new red one to announce that he was switching over to YouTube. His YouTube channel now has 2.95 million subscribers and he now streams to an average of 25 thousand viewers (per Win.gg).

