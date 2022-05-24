This Fortnite Pro's Deleted Video Is Causing An Uproar

"Warzone" has enough problems, according to many players. Some high-profile streamers, like 100 Thieves co-owner CouRage, have abandoned the game altogether, citing glitches, a lack of interesting content, and of course, cheating. NickMercs quit "Warzone" in favor of "Apex Legends" because of his concerns over rampant cheating. Aside from bad actors in "Warzone," fans just aren't that excited over the game's new event content. Fans didn't give devs the reaction they hoped for after the release of Operation Monarch, a new Godzilla and King Kong-themed event. Not only did the event fail to expand on the lore of "Call of Duty" or the kaiju visiting its world, but it also offered underwhelming gear and skins for players to enjoy. There are plenty of reasons for fans to leave "Warzone," but those who have stuck around through the ups and downs were recently treated to something that's difficult to explain, a glitch that makes the game a lot more unsettling.
Comments / 0