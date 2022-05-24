ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Russia Uses Huge Demining Robots to Clear Explosives From Seized City of Mariupol

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
 5 days ago

In a released video, pro-Russian combat engineers are seen using metal detectors and demining robots to clear mines and explosives from the battered city of Mariupol after "liberating" the area last week.

The pro-Russian People's Militia of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said they are continuing demining operations after seizing Mariupol last week.

The DPR said that following the "liberation" of the port city from "Ukrainian militants," peaceful life is being restored in the bombed-out city.

The militia added that combat engineers or sappers are using the most modern equipment available to clear the area of explosives, including large Uran-6 demining robots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bdJi_0fosvp4G00

The People's Militia said on May 24: "Mariupol, completely liberated from Ukrainian militants, is starting to restore peaceful life, but this cannot be done without the complete demining of the city.

"This is what fighters of the People's Militia of the DPR are doing with the support of the combined demining unit of the international mine action center of the Russian Armed Forces.

"To eliminate explosive objects, sappers use the most modern equipment available, including the Uran-6 robotic demining system."

Russian combat engineers also demined the bombed-out Azovstal plant in Mariupol after troops stormed and destroyed large parts of it on April 19.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are currently trying to encircle the eastern cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne, according to the UK Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces are trying to destroy "everything living" in the embattled Donbas region and he reiterated that his country remains disposed to exchange prisoners with Russia.

Last week, Zelensky called Russia's invasion of Ukraine an "absolute failure" and said Russian leaders were afraid to acknowledge "that catastrophic mistakes were made at the highest military and state level."

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." May 24 marks the 90th day of the campaign.

From February 24 to May 24, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 29,350 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,302 tanks, 3,194 armored fighting vehicles, 606 artillery systems, 201 multiple launch rocket systems, 93 anti-aircraft systems, 205 warplanes, 170 helicopters, 2,213 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 480 unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 units of special equipment, and 112 cruise missiles.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Hank Thomas
4d ago

In this book Crusade in Europe , General Esenhower tells a story about Marshall Zhukov at a victory dinner party right after the war. Zhukov said the Red Army would not stop to clear minefields but would use the infantry to walk through them. The logic was that the casualties would be no greater than if the minefield was defended by infantry and artillery. It was a grim calculus of war .

