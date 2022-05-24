Prevea now accepting appointments for Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for children, ages 5 to 11

Prevea Health is now accepting appointments for Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 at select locations across Wisconsin, following approval from the CDC and FDA.

Prevea says it's recommended those ages 5 to 11 years old should receive a booster shot 5 months after completing their initial Pfizer vaccination series; therefore, at this time, children who received their second dose of Pfizer vaccine before Dec. 19 are eligible for a booster.

You don't need to be an established patient at Prevea Health to receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots. The fastest way to schedule an appointment is through MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost.

MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or device. For those unable to use the internet, they may call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment. Currently, there is no cost to patients for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, additional doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, or COVID-19 vaccinations in general.

Prevea encourages all eligible members of the community to get vaccinated. For more information about Prevea COVID-19 vaccination locations, how to schedule an appointment, and more, please visit: www.prevea.com/vaccine .