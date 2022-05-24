ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Prevea now accepting appointments for Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for children, ages 5 to 11

By NBC 26 Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nUyH_0fosvhFg00

Prevea Health is now accepting appointments for Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 at select locations across Wisconsin, following approval from the CDC and FDA.

Prevea says it's recommended those ages 5 to 11 years old should receive a booster shot 5 months after completing their initial Pfizer vaccination series; therefore, at this time, children who received their second dose of Pfizer vaccine before Dec. 19 are eligible for a booster.

You don't need to be an established patient at Prevea Health to receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots. The fastest way to schedule an appointment is through MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost.

MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or device. For those unable to use the internet, they may call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment. Currently, there is no cost to patients for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, additional doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, or COVID-19 vaccinations in general.

Prevea encourages all eligible members of the community to get vaccinated. For more information about Prevea COVID-19 vaccination locations, how to schedule an appointment, and more, please visit: www.prevea.com/vaccine .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy