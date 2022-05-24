Lady Bears leave no doubt, run-rule Mason

From beginning to end, it was all Bracken County.

In the second 39th district semi-final game between Mason County and Bracken County, the Lady Bears shutout the Lady Royals 17-0, in six innings.

Bracken got off to a hot start in the first inning. Gracie Ramsey, Maddie Johnson, and Ella Johnson all scored making 3-0.

Pitching for Bracken was Ella Johnson and she allowed just two hits with 13 strikeouts, and it all started in the first inning when she struck out two. It wasn’t until the third inning, when Shelby Thompson got the first hit of the game on the sophomore.

“Ella Johnson is such a great pitcher…and they all did everything right.” Mason County head coach Brian Littleton said.

The offensive hot streak continued into the second inning for the Lady Bears. Five more runs were scored off several RBI.

Finally, Bracken cooled off, due to seventh grader Delana Rigg coming for Mason County as pitcher. She struck out four during four innings pitched. Littleton still feels confident about the pitching change.

“They’re both great pitchers [Marcella Gifford and Rigg] and they’ve pitched all season for us. A walk here and there ends up in a lot of runs for the other team.”

The Lady Bears were caught off guard but made some adjustments and the adjustments worked.

“The girls seeing a different pitcher…they were trying to get their timing down. We had a little talk. We saw some things the pitcher was doing, talked to the girls, and they went out there and put it in use.” Lady Bears coach Tony Green said. They scored one run in the fifth inning off another RBI and the Lady Bears weren’t done.

In the sixth inning, Bracken went through their whole lineup scoring eight runs to end the game one inning early and complete the shutout 17-0 over Mason County.

“We just didn’t get the bat on the ball much, and when we did it was right to their players, but Bracken County deserved that. They’re a solid team.” Littleton said.

The only meeting between the two teams in the regular season ended in a 4-1 Bracken win. Though the win might be the same, the score certainly wasn’t. Bracken head coach Tony Green wasn’t expecting the wide margin either.

“I wish I could give you an answer. The girls came out firing on all cylinders early. Our girls were prepared most of the year and they stayed focused the whole game.” Green said.

Mason County’s season ends at 15-16, in Littleton’s first season as head coach. Littleton was very happy with the season though.

“I’m not disappointed with our season. I’ve been coaching sports for a lot of years, and I haven’t seen a group of kids improve as much as they have in a short amount of time.” Littleton said.

Littleton also gives a lot of credit to what his seniors provided for the team. Mentioning his two seniors, Alisha Applegate and Annelise Simpson, Littleton said “Great kids. I told them after the game. I’d take 20 of them. Great attitudes, great kids, and always worked hard.”

Bracken gets their revenge from the last postseason. “We knew last year how it felt walking off that field when Mason County beat us in the first round. We knew that feeling, and these girls didn’t forget that. They showed they didn’t forget that.” Green said

The Lady Bears will compete for a district championship against St. Patrick on Tuesday night.

LADY BEARS 17, LADY ROYALS 0

BRACKEN COUNTY – 102-014-0 – 8-16-1

MASON COUNTY – 000-000-0 – 0-2-4

RBI – (BC) E. Johnson 3, M. Johnson 2, Bess 2, Gordley 2, Lippert 2, Hamilton 2, Graves (BC) Easton

R – (BC) M. Johnson 4, E. Johnson 2, Hamilton 2, Bess 2, Gordley 2, Ramsey 2, Graves 2, Tarter (BC) Easton

WP – (BC) E. Johnson LP – (MC) Gifford, Rigg

Records: Bracken County (19-10), Mason County (15-16)