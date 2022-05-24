ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Report: Cardinals sign RB Darrel Williams

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a contract with free agent running back Darrel Williams, the Schultz Report reported Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not reported.

Williams, 27, played the past four seasons in Kansas City after playing at LSU. Last season, on a one-year, $1.6-million deal with the Chiefs, he rushed for 558 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games (seven starts). He also caught 47 passes for 452 yards and two TDs out of the backfield.

He gained 912 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in 51 career games (seven starts) for the Chiefs, plus a Super Bowl ring. He also has 83 career receptions for 762 yards and four TDs.

At Arizona, Williams takes the spot of Chase Edmonds, who left the Cardinals in free agency for Miami. The Cardinals also have rookie Keaontay Ingram, whom they selected in the sixth round of last month’s draft.

–Field Level Media

