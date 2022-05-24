ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Influencer slammed for ‘trashy’ choice of outfit to black-tie wedding & people think she ‘looks like a wedding crasher’

By Brooke Knappenberger
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GD3gu_0fosuNtt00

FOR fashion lovers, getting dressed for a wedding can be tricky since you don't want to upstage the bride, yet may still want to show off your style.

Black-tie weddings are especially important when it comes to following the dress code, but one influencer has been slammed for her choice of outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDEHm_0fosuNtt00
In a Reddit post, an influencer named Santoshi Shetty was shamed for her outfit choice at a black-tie reception Credit: Reddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tv0ml_0fosuNtt00
Some thought Shetty's look was not appropriate for an event with a black-tie dress code Credit: Reddit

In a Reddit thread, a user posted screenshots from Santoshi Shetty's Instagram stories with her face covered and included the message: "Influencer at a black-tie wedding reception. Gotta get content for the gram right…"

In the post, Shetty is revealed to be wearing black skintight pants and a sequined bra top, which doesn't exactly fit the definition of black-tie attire.

According to Brides: "Black-tie attire is a dress code reserved for formal evening events.

"Guests commonly choose floor-length gowns and suits or tuxedos when attending a black-tie event."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45e1Je_0fosuNtt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwhVH_0fosuNtt00

It looks like Shetty redefined the dress code with her look and Redditors did not hold back with their critiques.

One person wrote: "Everyone else looks gorgeous…….why did she have to ruin it (a beautiful wedding with a reasonable dress code) by looking like trailer trash?"

Another commented: "Makes them look like a wedding crasher or someone who has never been to a formal event so didn't know what to wear.

"There are plenty of formal dresses that can fit a black-tie event, but still draw attention since that is what they want."

"Everyone else is in literally black tie or close enough, and she’s in jeans (or at least looks like it) and basically a bra.

"If I were her I’d be extremely embarrassed," one comment read.

Another quipped: "Did someone pick her up at the swimming pool?

"I mean, I appreciate her putting on pants rather than denim cutoffs, but 1000% not appropriate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0CHJ_0fosuNtt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OS95Q_0fosuNtt00

Meanwhile, one bride's maid-of-honor is threatening to upstage her at her wedding with a very revealing dress.

Additionally, people were gushing over the "bride’s" "stunning" white dress for a beach wedding, but then realize they got the bride mixed up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49STQw_0fosuNtt00
Shetty is known for her sense of style and boasts over 756k followers on Instagram Credit: Instagram/Santoshi Shetty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formal Dress#Wedding Crasher
The US Sun

Woman slammed for the crazy list of rules she has for her employee… including banning her from leaving the house

A WOMAN has shocked Instagram users after creating a list of strict rules and chores for an employee, which social media users have labelled "disgusting". The controversial requirements, which appear to be for a housekeeper, nanny or similar house position, include not being allowed to speak to strangers, leave the house without permission and only use their phone when the children are asleep.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I’m an Airbnb host and ‘Norman Bates’ guest trashed my apartment and left blood on the walls in six-month stay

AN Airbnb host’s nightmare guest left her apartment with blood covered walls, earning comparisons to the serial killer from Alfred HItchcock’s Psycho. The host is asking the rental company for help cleaning up after the departure of a guest she has dubbed “Norman Bates” due to the horrifying scene found in the rental following a six-month stay.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
455K+
Followers
26K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy