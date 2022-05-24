Influencer slammed for ‘trashy’ choice of outfit to black-tie wedding & people think she ‘looks like a wedding crasher’

FOR fashion lovers, getting dressed for a wedding can be tricky since you don't want to upstage the bride, yet may still want to show off your style.

Black-tie weddings are especially important when it comes to following the dress code, but one influencer has been slammed for her choice of outfit.

In a Reddit post, an influencer named Santoshi Shetty was shamed for her outfit choice at a black-tie reception Credit: Reddit

Some thought Shetty's look was not appropriate for an event with a black-tie dress code Credit: Reddit

In a Reddit thread, a user posted screenshots from Santoshi Shetty's Instagram stories with her face covered and included the message: "Influencer at a black-tie wedding reception. Gotta get content for the gram right…"

In the post, Shetty is revealed to be wearing black skintight pants and a sequined bra top, which doesn't exactly fit the definition of black-tie attire.

According to Brides: "Black-tie attire is a dress code reserved for formal evening events.

"Guests commonly choose floor-length gowns and suits or tuxedos when attending a black-tie event."

It looks like Shetty redefined the dress code with her look and Redditors did not hold back with their critiques.

One person wrote: "Everyone else looks gorgeous…….why did she have to ruin it (a beautiful wedding with a reasonable dress code) by looking like trailer trash?"

Another commented: "Makes them look like a wedding crasher or someone who has never been to a formal event so didn't know what to wear.

"There are plenty of formal dresses that can fit a black-tie event, but still draw attention since that is what they want."

"Everyone else is in literally black tie or close enough, and she’s in jeans (or at least looks like it) and basically a bra.

"If I were her I’d be extremely embarrassed," one comment read.

Another quipped: "Did someone pick her up at the swimming pool?

"I mean, I appreciate her putting on pants rather than denim cutoffs, but 1000% not appropriate."

Shetty is known for her sense of style and boasts over 756k followers on Instagram Credit: Instagram/Santoshi Shetty

