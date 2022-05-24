ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Couple Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of Merchandise From Nordstrom

By Jeanne Ryan
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man and his ex-wife have been accused of stealing a half-million-dollars worth of merchandise from a Twin Cities Nordstrom store. 47-year-old Denis Viktorovich Palamarchuk of Minnetonka was an employee at Nordstrom and was seen on security cameras taking the high-end items from the loading dock and a business office and...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Boy Persuades Car Thief To Let Him, His Young Brothers Out Of Minivan In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside. It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in tow. (credit: CBS) Police say the oldest boy was able to persuade the thief to let them out, and the man dropped them off one block north of where they were originally parked. He then drove off. The oldest boy then used his cellphone to call his parents, and they were all soon reunited. The minivan is still missing. It’s a 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey that may have either of these Minnesota license plate numbers: XNB-858 or MWY-024. Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Second Suspect Charged in Recent Rochester Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A second Rochester man has now been charged with being involved in a gun-related incident at Apache Mall. The incident began as a shoplifting report on April 24th and escalated when a store employee went after and confronted the two. That’s when one of the men pulled out a gun, pointed it at the face of the employee and said he was going to “pop him.”
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Issues Alert For Single Block Of University Avenue After Crime-Filled Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis. Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus. (credit: CBS) According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults. Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cambridge Man, 70, Killed In Isanti Crash, State Patrol Says

ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) — A 70-year-old Cambridge man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Isanti. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 65 at Towns Edge Road. An eastbound Buick Enclave was trying to cross the highway when it was T-boned by a southbound Audi S5. The Enclave then rolled and struck the median. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old Isanti man, was hurt, and is expected to survive. They were the only two involved in the crash. The state patrol is still investigating.
ISANTI, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Twin Cities Nordstrom
KARE 11

Fire kills tens of thousands of chickens at Wright County farm

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. — Cleanup is underway at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake after a fire on Saturday night. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to the scene off Highway 12 around 10 p.m. Sgt. Troy Wachter told KARE 11 the fire destroyed a poultry building...
Kristen Walters

Popular Minneapolis clothing store closing in June

Minneapolis shoppers will have one less clothing store to purchase from as another popular fashion brand closes its doors for good. Ranjatm/Pixabay (Canva Pro license) Urban Outfitters just announced that it will be closing its store location at 3006 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. According to local reports, the store is set to close its doors for good at the end of the day on June 20, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Holiday Weekend Fatal Traffic Wrecks Reported So Far in MN

Ortonville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting two fatal traffic crashes so far during the Memorial Day weekend. The first one happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in rural Big Stone County. The State Patrol says two smaller SUVs were involved and one of the drivers died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Darryl Klapel of Ortonville. His 71-year-old wife Ladonna was a passenger and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis. He was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
ORTONVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing Garrison man

The body of a missing 30-year-old Minnesota man was believed to have been found in the waters of Mille Lacs on Saturday. According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, a 911 caller reported spotting a body near Wigwam Bay, which is located on the west side of the massive lake in east-central Minnesota. Authorities believe the body to be that of Matthew James Chapel.
GARRISON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

‘Prolific’ Rochester Baby Formula Thief Gets Prison Sentence

A person described by Rochester police as a "prolific baby formula thief" is headed for prison. 60-year-old Leslie Robinson was given a 14-month prison sentence during a hearing in Olmsted County Court this afternoon. The Minneapolis man previously entered guilty pleas to a felony theft charge and a felony count of soliciting a juvenile for a criminal act.
Sasquatch 107.7

Top Stores For Great And Unusual Gifts In Rochester Area

8 Stores in Rochester, Minnesota That Have Perfect (and sometimes unusual) Gifts!. Remember when The Mouse was open in Rochester, Minnesota in the Miracle Mile? It was one of my favorite stores to visit. This was also one of my go-to spots when I was looking for a unique gift for someone - teachers, family member birthdays, a neighbor that needed a little pick-me-up. I knew when I walked inside "The Mouse", I would be greeted with smiles and also amazing treasures that would make someone else smile too. Although that store is no longer open, Rochester does have some pretty amazing shops that offer a variety of amazing and unique gifts!
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Enjoy A Night Under The Stars Camping In This Southern Minnesota Vineyard!

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial, official, start of summer in Minnesota. Plenty of families pack up and head north to spend time away from home with friends and family. But what if you could get away, leave it all behind, and not have to drive hours away? A Lonsdale-area vineyard is offering a unique camping experience that takes place steps away from the growing grapes. Prairie Woods Farm Vineyard Camp has just ONE campsite, but it is award-winning. Here's what you need to know about camping at this close-by location.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens. It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing. "We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today,...
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 18, Carjacked At Gunpoint In Plymouth, Police Say

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth say an 18-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. The woman was uninjured, police said. Two men with handguns approached her the parking lot of Target on Vinewood Lane just before 10 p.m. and stole her vehicle, according to police. Officers spotted the vehicle as the men were driving from the scene and chased them on Highway 55 into Minneapolis before abandoning the pursuit. Police later found the vehicle in north Minneapolis. No one has been arrested, and police say they are investigating.
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy