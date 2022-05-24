4-star OL Kelton Smith locks in LSU official visit

4-star OL Kelton Smith. (On3)

2023 Columbus (Ga.) Carver offensive lineman Kelton Smith is one of the nation’s top offensive linemen and is set to visit LSU. The Tigers will host Smith on June 17 after he officially visits Georgia on June 10.

Smith visited for the first spring game of the Brian Kelly era. The 6-5, 310-pound lineman came away impressed and it has LSU among his top schools.

“It was great. Nice fans and great coaching,” Smith told The Bengal Tiger. “The whole campus and the good food they have really stood out too. It’s one of the top on my list along with Georgia, Florida State and Florida.”

LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis is working with a group that has new faces, but Smith still liked what he saw from him and the group. He bonded with the players on campus as well.

“They are physical and cool people to hang around. They’re people I could probably see myself playing with,” Kelton Smith said. “He is a great coach and awesome to be around. He keeps it real and coaches very different from other coaches.”

Smith’s visit comes a week after his teammate Darron Reed will officially visit Baton Rouge.

Can LSU overcome Georgia for Kelton Smith?

In addition to the Tigers, the blue-chip junior possesses offers from Florida, Georgia, Auburn,

, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan among others. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Georgia the edge over Auburn, LSU and others. He doesn’t have a firm decision timeline.

Smith is ranked the No. 12 interior offensive lineman in the class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally-weighted, industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also ranks as the No. 225 overall prospect in the country and the No. 22 overall recruit in Georgia.

Kelton Smith currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $9,000. The NIL Valuation is comprised of a number of dynamic data points that focus on two primary factors – an athlete’s social media presence and their level of athletic performance.