Texas elementary school under lockdown after reports of shooting, suspect in custody

Police: Man carried a gun onto a Texas elementary campus, accidentally shot himself in the foot Police say it happened when he went to adjust his pants and he accidentally hit the trigger on a gun in his waistband. (NCD)
Woman shoots, kills man who fired rifle into crowd during party in West Virginia Dennis Butler was killed after he took out the rifle and began shooting at people attending a birthday-graduation party. (NCD)
Broward sheriff: Dive teams recover 10 cars submerged in Florida lake The cars were initially discovered by Guardians for the Missing, an organization that provides underwater searches for missing individuals. (NCD)
HOUSTON — (AP) — One by one, they took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
Overdue book returned to Oklahoma library nearly 46 years later "This book was checked out before computer systems, so there was no way for us to tell who had it checked out," library officials wrote. (NCD)
