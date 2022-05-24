ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas elementary school under lockdown after reports of shooting, suspect in custody

WOKV.com
 5 days ago

www.wokv.com

WOKV.com

NRA meets in Texas after school massacre, protest roils

HOUSTON — (AP) — One by one, they took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
TEXAS STATE
