Columbia, SC

Columbia Urban League seeking mentors for Operation Safe Haven

By Briasia Russ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Columbia Urban League announced during a press conference on May 25 that they are seeking mentors for Operation Safe Haven, an initiative to promote good decision-making among youth. Operation Safe Haven is a new...

Events happening in Midlands on Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Memorial day is here and events are happening throughout the Midlands, Here are some events we found that may be helpful for you and your family. RAISE THE COLORS: A MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE RUN, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
Pride in Columbia SC

Celebrate the official Pride month with Outfest Columbia! From 1 - 4 PM, Outfest aims to focus on the Columbia community, showcasing local talent, vendors and businesses. Major bonus - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 winner, Willow Pill, will headline for an unforgettable show. Head to the 1200 block of Park St. in Columbia's arts district, The Vista, to catch all the action. Plus, official after party at Capital Club, which will feature Elena Devour, Koko Dove, and the newly crowned Mr. & Miss Outfest Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
Need to cool off? Pools now open in the City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re staying in town this weekend, the City of Columbia is opening the pools and splash pads to help cool off! Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool, along with various spray pools across city parks will open Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and again on Sunday.
100 Black Women celebrate eight-year milestone

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Columbia (S.C.) Chapter recently celebrated an eight-year anniversary of advocacy and empowerment for women and girls of African descent at its “Virtual My Sister’s Keeper Annual Awards Ceremony” May 21. During the event, six exceptional community leaders were honored...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry High adds more security

Additional law enforcement officers were added at Newberry High School while students returned to in-person classes last Tuesday. Four teenagers were killed by gunfire over the weekend which prompted the Newberry County School District to hold virtual classes on Monday as a precaution. As students returned to classes two additional...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Gov. plans investigation into Richland School Dist. 2

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster, the governor plans to direct the state inspector general to investigate Richland School Dist. 2 once S.202 is finalized and signed into law. The bill gives the governor the authority to request an investigation into “a public school,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Free breakfast and lunch for Richland Two kids this summer

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Summer Food Service program in Lexington Two announces hours and locations for the federally funded nutrition program. The program provided free breakfast and lunches during the summer as schools are out. The program for Lexington Two students makes it so that every child 18 years...
LEXINGTON, SC
Advocacy
Politics
Society
Gov. McMaster says he plans to request investigation into Richland Two School Board, pending new law

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster says he plans to request an investigation into the behavior of the Richland School District Two Board. A spokesperson from the Governor’s Office says, “the districts’ leadership has resulted in hundreds of concerned parents, writing the governor who expressed their concerns about the learning environments that they’re sending their children into every day.”
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Lake Edisto Park is now open to the public

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Lake Edisto Park had its grand opening on Thursday. The park is a project Orangeburg County leaders say was done with the community in mind. There is a canoeing area, playground, walking trail, exercise equipment, and a dog park. The dog park is something county leaders say is one of the first of its kind.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
SC Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program

The South Carolina Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is available in Kershaw County. In order to receive benefits, you must be a low income senior aged 60 or older, provide proof of identity with a valid driver’s license or state issued ID, and provide proof you live in Kershaw County. In order to receive these benefits, you must apply in person at the City Arena on Broad Street in Camden on June 11th from 8am-noon. For questions and more information contact the Kershaw County Council on Aging at 803-432-8173.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
General Notices - Dissolved - HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 33-44-808 of the South Carolina Limited Liability Company Act, as amended, that HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC (the "Company") has dissolved as of May 25, 2022. Persons with claims against the Company, if any, are requested to present them in writing to the Company at 211 King Street, Suite 320, Charleston, SC 29401, Attn: Thomas A. Hall, with a copy to Nexsen Pruet, LLC, 1230 Main Street, Suite 700, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Fred L. Kingsmore, Jr. Esq. within 120 days after the date of publication of this notice. Presentation of such claims, if any, must include the identity of the claimant, the claimant's mailing address and telephone number, the amount of the claim, and a reasonable description of the facts (together with a copy of any relevant documentation) from which the claim arose. A claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice. AD# 2004413.
Missing Florence woman found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 55-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, identifying information has been removed from the story.
FLORENCE, SC

