Columbia Urban League seeking mentors for Operation Safe Haven
By Briasia Russ
wach.com
5 days ago
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Columbia Urban League announced during a press conference on May 25 that they are seeking mentors for Operation Safe Haven, an initiative to promote good decision-making among youth. Operation Safe Haven is a new...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Memorial day is here and events are happening throughout the Midlands, Here are some events we found that may be helpful for you and your family. RAISE THE COLORS: A MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE RUN, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia.
Celebrate the official Pride month with Outfest Columbia! From 1 - 4 PM, Outfest aims to focus on the Columbia community, showcasing local talent, vendors and businesses. Major bonus - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 winner, Willow Pill, will headline for an unforgettable show. Head to the 1200 block of Park St. in Columbia's arts district, The Vista, to catch all the action. Plus, official after party at Capital Club, which will feature Elena Devour, Koko Dove, and the newly crowned Mr. & Miss Outfest Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re staying in town this weekend, the City of Columbia is opening the pools and splash pads to help cool off! Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool, along with various spray pools across city parks will open Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and again on Sunday.
COLUMBIA, SC — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and state representatives are demanding parents take accountability for their firearms and their children as guns are now the leading cause of death in children in the nation. “A parent needs to be a parent, know what’s in their child’s book...
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Columbia (S.C.) Chapter recently celebrated an eight-year anniversary of advocacy and empowerment for women and girls of African descent at its “Virtual My Sister’s Keeper Annual Awards Ceremony” May 21. During the event, six exceptional community leaders were honored...
Additional law enforcement officers were added at Newberry High School while students returned to in-person classes last Tuesday. Four teenagers were killed by gunfire over the weekend which prompted the Newberry County School District to hold virtual classes on Monday as a precaution. As students returned to classes two additional...
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – It has been two days since the Texas shooting massacre, and now school district leaders and law enforcement in the Midlands are putting more aggressive plans in place to keep schools safe. Superintendent for Richland School District Two Dr. Baron Davis tells WACH FOX...
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved school crossing guard has retired in Kershaw County but not before getting a loving sendoff for her 21 years of service. Martha Scott has been a crossing guard at Lugoff Elementary School for twenty-one years. At 80-years-old, she has decided it's time to help students cross Ridgeway Road one last time.
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster, the governor plans to direct the state inspector general to investigate Richland School Dist. 2 once S.202 is finalized and signed into law. The bill gives the governor the authority to request an investigation into “a public school,...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County Representative Russell Ott says recent events have highlighted a need for school resource officers in every school and it's time to start taking the necessary steps to make sure that need is fulfilled. “We’ve got to work collaboratively from the state level, the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Governor Henry McMaster wants a thorough investigation into Richland School District Two after a number of controversies have played out during board meetings. One of those incidents led to a board member being arrested. The governor will be calling on South Carolina’s inspector general...
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Summer Food Service program in Lexington Two announces hours and locations for the federally funded nutrition program. The program provided free breakfast and lunches during the summer as schools are out. The program for Lexington Two students makes it so that every child 18 years...
COLUMBIA — A spike in COVID-19 cases in Richland County, likely a result of a pick up in spring travel, has led the city of Columbia to work with state officials to reopen vaccination and testing sites. Columbia has not hosted COVID testing and vaccine sites since February when...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, there have been 17 murders in the county this year. Of the 28 people charged in these cases, 24 are under the age of 30, with 10 of those being juveniles. “We believe at Richland County that...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster says he plans to request an investigation into the behavior of the Richland School District Two Board. A spokesperson from the Governor’s Office says, “the districts’ leadership has resulted in hundreds of concerned parents, writing the governor who expressed their concerns about the learning environments that they’re sending their children into every day.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Lake Edisto Park had its grand opening on Thursday. The park is a project Orangeburg County leaders say was done with the community in mind. There is a canoeing area, playground, walking trail, exercise equipment, and a dog park. The dog park is something county leaders say is one of the first of its kind.
The South Carolina Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is available in Kershaw County. In order to receive benefits, you must be a low income senior aged 60 or older, provide proof of identity with a valid driver’s license or state issued ID, and provide proof you live in Kershaw County. In order to receive these benefits, you must apply in person at the City Arena on Broad Street in Camden on June 11th from 8am-noon. For questions and more information contact the Kershaw County Council on Aging at 803-432-8173.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 55-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department.
