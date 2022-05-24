ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Doja Cat Teases Her Next Album Will Be Mostly Rap: ‘I’m Excited’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Doja Cat spilled some tea about the direction of her next album on Tuesday (May 24) in a cover story for Elle .

In the profile, the star reveals her follow-up to 2021’s Planet Her will be focused on returning to her rap roots. “I haven’t started just because of all the rehearsal and touring. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s coming up,” she told the magazine in the interview that happened before she announced she’d have to sit out her summer festival tour dates and opening for The Weeknd due to tonsil surgery . “I have been getting songs and things sent to me. … Oh f–k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

For those who may be more familiar with her pop music, Doja says “real fans” know what’s what. “I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with — I got a lot better,” she told the magazine. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

Of course, while it just hit newsstands, Doja’s interview took place weeks before she announced she was quitting music altogether in tweets earlier this spring. Since then, she’s taken home her first Grammy Award , announced the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza during her mind-bending Coachella set , and topped the Billboard Artist 100 for the very first time.

Later in the Elle piece, the rapper also referenced taking a break from music, but for entirely different reasons. “I’d love to act. I’d love to be in movies. That’s a massive want for me,” she said, while also expressing the desire to dabble in the worlds of fashion and beauty if the right opportunity presented itself.

There’s also comedy, which seems like an obvious fit given Doja’s goofy personality and sense of humor. “My one hidden passion is stand-up,” the singer admitted. “I get nervous just like anyone else, but it feels like it could be a natural, fun thing to do.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Outfit Might Just Be Her Boldest Yet, Complete With Golden Toes & Pasties

Click here to read the full article. To no one’s surprise, really, Doja Cat just hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a fierce, head-turning dress and boots with golden toes (yup, keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about). The rap star, who is nominated tonight, wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress featuring a structured design and sheer tulle train with Agent Provocateur custom pasties and wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection. The avant garde style she’s wearing actually features a shiny molding of a foot cast in gold. Known for her...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doja Cat
Parade

Yumi Nu Is a Gorgeous Groundbreaker! All About the SI Swimsuit Star Breaking Barriers

Yumi Nu is returning to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for her second year after being the first-ever Asian plus-size model featured in SI Swim as a rookie in 2021. “When I got the call, I was so excited the team wanted to have me back! I knew it would feel different than my rookie year,” she told SI Swimsuit in 2022. “I felt more confident and less afraid going into it, which brought a new energy to my shoot. I still had those big-shoot jitters, but everyone at SI is truly family now, so all nervousness went away so fast.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Teases#Pop Music#Next Album#Taco Bell#Mexican
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Looked Sleek & Sexy On Russell Wilson's Arm At The SI Swim Cover Party

Thursday night was a big one for Ciara. The 36-year-old walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Russell Wilson, at the Sports Illustrated swim issue cover party – for which she posed front and center – and once inside the venue, the mother of three switched outfits to perform in front of all the event's patrons.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion Got the Ittiest, Bittiest Blue Babylights

The baby blue highlights are so thin and subtle, that I almost missed them altogether. With all the Met Gala preparation from facials to fittings posted on Instagram over the weekend leading up to the event, I was surprised to see Megan Thee Stallion debut baby blue highlights on Sunday, May 1, just one day before the first Monday in May. While they most definitely could be clip-in extensions, similar to the ones I used to beg my mom to buy me at Claire's, I'm sure the rapper wasn't doing anything permanent… just fancier than my $5 pack of hair tinsels — which always broke minutes upon application.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Offset Shares Adorable Father-Son Photos With His & Cardi B's Baby Wave

Offset took to Instagram as a proud father on Tuesday (May 3), showing off his and Cardi B’s new infant son, Wave. “BIG WAVE,” the Migos rapper captioned the heartwarming photo alongside a tidal-wave emoji. Justin Bieber took to the comments to express his support and commented multiple heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

If you’ve ever wanted to mingle among the stunners you see in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, now is your chance!. The 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch will feature a private red carpet event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 19, 2022, as well as public celebrations at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, from May 20 to May 22, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Photos: Meet SI Swimsuit Model Duckie Thot

The upcoming release of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition is just a few days away. SI Swim has featured some of the biggest names in the modeling world, former athletes and the next up-and-coming modeling talent. Nyadak "Duckie" Thot is one of the latest to join the SI Swim party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy