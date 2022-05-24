ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Says She Wants to Skip Brother's Wedding Due to 'Weird' Dress Drama

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
 6 days ago
The repeated lack of communication sounds to me at best like they have major communication issues," one commenter...

Margie Algood
5d ago

NTA. The Bride and other bridesmaids should have communicated as to the color that was chosen. Sounds like exclusion; to me. Also, the brother is NAA.

16
Linda Barlow
5d ago

wake up dear the bride and her party have come up with a plan to get you to drop out. I would give them what they want but be sure and screenshot the messages cause she will turn it around and make you look bad to everyone afterwards

14
Gwen Koziura
5d ago

The sister contacted the wrong brother. She should have contacted the groom. If he wants here there, he’ll get the information for her from his fiancé.

8
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Gillian Sisley

Guest Humiliated by Bride at Wedding

Should anyone other than the bride get to be the center of attention on her wedding day?. A wedding day is a big deal for a person getting married. It's meant to be one of the most important days of their life, and with the industry bringing in over $60 billion every year in the US alone, it makes sense why some brides might get really attached to the details.
Newsweek

Newsweek

