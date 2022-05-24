Russian Troops Demand Ukrainians Pay Them Bribes to Flee Occupied Area
Civilians are forced to pay 3,000 to 5,000 hryvnias ($100-$170) to leave the southeastern city of Melitopol, a Ukrainian military administration...www.newsweek.com
Civilians are forced to pay 3,000 to 5,000 hryvnias ($100-$170) to leave the southeastern city of Melitopol, a Ukrainian military administration...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 8