Russian Troops Demand Ukrainians Pay Them Bribes to Flee Occupied Area

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Civilians are forced to pay 3,000 to 5,000 hryvnias ($100-$170) to leave the southeastern city of Melitopol, a Ukrainian military administration...

