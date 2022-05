SANDUSKY, Ohio — It was 1994. The Dallas Cowboys had won the Super Bowl, "Forrest Gump" was the hit movie of the year and fashion had gone from bright colors to grunge. A teen, who we'll call Annie, was 18 years old and living life to the fullest, but she was in need of some cash. The Toledoan decided to get a job at one of the biggest attractions in the state - Cedar Point.

10 DAYS AGO