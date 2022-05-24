ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Green T. Lindon Elementary School Dismisses Early Due to Power Outage

By Brandon Comeaux
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A power outage has caused officials with Green T. Lindon Elementary in Youngsville to dismiss early today (Tuesday). According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish School System, the school...

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

