Danville, AL

Danville woman killed in Monday afternoon wreck

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ala. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a Danville woman....

www.wtva.com

weisradio.com

One Hurt in Motorcycle Wreck Saturday Afternoon on Alabama Highway 278

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident reports – a male resident of Decatur, Alabama was hurt in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday afternoon on Alabama Highway 278. The crash, which occurred around 4:00pm, involved a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle and sent the driver to the hospital for treatment; no...
weisradio.com

18-Wheeler Rollover on Highway 278 West in Etowah County

An 18-wheeler wreck on Saturday morning, shut down a stretch of Highway 278 west in Etowah County. According to the Alabama State Troopers post at Decatur the Freightliner rolled over near Alabama 132 around 5:00am; it came to rest on its side, and as a result lost part of its payload – described as a load of dry concrete – along the roadside. The Alabama Department of Transportation was notified by emergency personnel as they arrived on the scene. The male driver of the truck was reportedly taken for treatment of minor injuries,
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Fatal Vehicle Crash

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 12:25 pm, the Oxford Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of US 78 West. Upon arrival they located a Crysler Town and Country and a Honda CBR motorcycle that were involved in a collision. The Oxford Police Department stated that the preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass the minivan on the left as the minivan was attempting to make a left turn. The crash occurred while both vehicles were traveling westbound on US 78.
OXFORD, AL
WAAY-TV

Mobile home explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park

A community working together after an explosion at a trailer park sends one man airlifted to the hospital. Late Friday night, authorities responded to a call around 11:30 about a house fire in Morgan County. Joseph Madison, who lives in Dunlap Trailer Park was outside at the time of the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Warrior man found dead at the bottom of ravine

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man Friday. Kenneth Francis, 40, of Warrior, was traveling east on Torrance Road in a Ford Explorer and inexplicably left the roadway, crashing into a ravine.
WARRIOR, AL
WEAR

Police: 6 people shot at graduation party in Alabama

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — Six people were shot during a graduation party in Anniston early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at 1204 Front Street and over 150 people between the ages of 14 and 20 were in attendance. Police said that...
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Plane makes emergency landing on I-22 in Walker County

CORDOVA, Ala. — A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate in Walker County on Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Two people were on board a single-engine Aeroprakt Vixxen AP-32 when the aircraft experienced a loss of engine power. The pilot managed to safely land the plane on I-22 near mile marker 72 in Cordova shortly after 5 p.m after taking off from Lovell Field Airport in Chattanooga, Tenn. at 3:15 p.m.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

6 people shot in downtown Chattanooga, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Multiple people were shot in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, late Saturday night, officials with the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed to WCRB-TV and WDEF. Update 11:29 a.m. EDT May 29: Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson Jeremy Eames said he did not have the ages or status of the victims...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies respond to explosion in Lacey's Spring

Morgan County deputies responded to an explosion around 11:30p.m. Friday night. The explosion took place at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring. Deputies forced entry to assist one person out of the home. That person was taken to the hospital by air for smoke inhalation. No one...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Alabama inmate recaptured after national manhunt may seek new location for trial

A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Arrest made in Walker County home invasion; 2 masked men dead, homeowner injured

CARBON HILL, Ala. — UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Friday afternoon in connection with a fatal home invasion in Carbon Hill on Thursday. WCSO said Paula Painter, of Carbon Hill, is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery. The sheriff's office said Painter's charges stem from her involvement in assisting two men with planning and attempting to carry out a home invasion and robbery.
AL.com

Spring Break arrests, Flora-Bama loss, cars on fire: Down in Alabama

FIfteen people have been charged with a Spring Break riot at a Panama City Beach, Fla., Walmart, and they were all from Alabama. Flora-Bama Lounge co-owner Joe Gilchrist has passed away. Several students’ vehicles caught fire Wednesday in the parking lot at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County. The...
WAFF

1 shot, injured during Huntsville narcotics investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot during a Huntsville narcotics investigation. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were serving a search warrant at a home on 10th Avenue on Tuesday night when Walter Ford, 41, was shot and injured. According to HPD, the suspect was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to survive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 27, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported May 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 26 theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hwy 157; cashIdentity theft; person Arrests May 26 Loggins, Ashley N; 36 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Nolasco-Medel, Michele D; 50 FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – driving on wrong side of road Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wouldn’t you like it if someone slid you some extra cash?. Well, it could happen with a tip for the Crime Stoppers. One woman pulled up in a black SUV on Jones Valley Drive, opened her trunk and took her time walking into the yard. She then picked up a child’s play slide that was near a recycle bin but the family was still using that slide.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

