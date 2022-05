The Upside Down has been waiting for you, and as of May 27, 2022, you can jump back into the Hawkins madness. Stranger Things Season 4, Volume One has finally dropped on Netflix after what's felt like a century of waiting. While it hasn't been quite that long, it's been about three years since Season 3 first premiered. The Duffer brothers have kept die-hard fans of the nostalgic '80s-set sci-fi series on their toes since 2016, and Hawkins, Ind., is perhaps in more danger than ever before.

