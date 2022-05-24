Trial for 13-year-old accused of killing classmate expected in fall
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 13-year-old accused of killing a fellow student could be headed to trial in the fall. Juan Saucedo Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Benny Hargrove at Washington Middle School in August of 2021.
Police say Hargrove was attempting to stand up for classmates who were being bullied by Saucedo when he was shot and killed. Tuesday attorney’s from both sides met to discuss the upcoming trial. The defense is requesting an in-person jury trial and could possibly file a change of venue request. Judge Catherine Begaye is giving both sides the summer to prepare. A trial is expected in the fall.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
