Trial for 13-year-old accused of killing classmate expected in fall

By Isaac Cruz
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 13-year-old accused of killing a fellow student could be headed to trial in the fall. Juan Saucedo Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Benny Hargrove at Washington Middle School in August of 2021.

Police say Hargrove was attempting to stand up for classmates who were being bullied by Saucedo when he was shot and killed. Tuesday attorney’s from both sides met to discuss the upcoming trial. The defense is requesting an in-person jury trial and could possibly file a change of venue request. Judge Catherine Begaye is giving both sides the summer to prepare. A trial is expected in the fall.

Green Mt Renegade
5d ago

"Juvenile delinquent' is a contradiction in terms. 'Delinquent' means 'failing in duty.' But duty is an adult virtue—indeed a juvenile becomes an adult when, and only when, he acquires a knowledge of duty and embraces it as dearer than the self-love he was born with. There never was, there cannot be a 'juvenile delinquent.' But for every juvenile criminal there are always one or more adult delinquents—people of mature years who either do not know their duty, or who, knowing it, fail." -Robert A. Heinlein

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

