Police impersonators flee Mercer Island home after brief break-in

 5 days ago
File photo of police lights (KIRO 7 News)

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Police said a strange break-in at a Mercer Island home didn’t last long and nothing was stolen.

At around midnight on Tuesday, Mercer Island police were called to a report of a burglary in the 4000 block of 85th Avenue Southeast.

The homeowners told officers they awoke to the sound of their front door being kicked in. Three men armed with two handguns and possibly a rifle entered their home, impersonating police officers.

One of the homeowners confronted the intruders and determined they were not police officers.

Police said the men only remained in the house for 15 to 30 seconds before leaving. Nothing was taken and no one was hurt, but the men fired a handgun as they fled.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

