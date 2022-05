The U.S. Forest Service hopes to lower the threat of wildfires across the country by removing the trees that fuel those hazardous fires on millions of acres. The federal agency, which is under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, plans to tackle some 50 million acres of federal, state and private land over the next decade. But the question, U.S. Agriculture Secretary and former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack said during a visit to Iowa on Friday, is how to make use of all of that wood from those small-diameter trees.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO