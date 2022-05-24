ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

Delays Expected On Main Street In Slippery Rock

By Michael Crowley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists travelling through Slippery Rock can expect delays beginning today as Route 173 is resurfaced....

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Summer Road Project Maintenance Work

PennDOT is beginning early summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include bridge cleaning on New Castle Road in Butler Township and Route 8 in Middlesex and Penn Townships along with pipe replacement, which will be occurring on Benbrook Road in Butler Township. Patching will...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Cranberry Township Waste Collection Pushed Back Due to Holiday

This weekend is the unofficial beginning of summer and Cranberry Township residents are reminded that waste collection will be pushed back this week. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, trash, recycling, and yard waste will be pushed back by one day. Cranberry Township is also reminding residents that household items...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Two Hurt in Slippery Rock Township Crash

Two motorists suffered minor injuries following a two car crash that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Patrick Staph of Edinburg was traveling westbound on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township just before 4:30pm on Wednesday (May 25th) when he approached traffic that was congested.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Butler City Council Moves Forward with Several Projects

Butler City Council took action on many items at their meeting last week including accepting a bid to replace an engine in a fire response vehicle as well as accepting a bid to replace a roof on a city facility. Council accepted a bid from Penn Power Group in the...
BUTLER, PA
Travel Expected To Increase For Memorial Day Weekend

Despite high gas prices, officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike are expected larger-than-normal traffic. Over the holiday weekend, an estimated 2.2 million drivers will pass through tolls on the PA Turnpike. That’s up about 300,000 compared to this time a year ago. Overall, AAA says 39 million Americans will make...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Turnpike and state police preparing for busy Memorial Day travel weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Memorial Day holiday weekend kicks off the return to a summer travel season we haven't seen in three years. With it comes concern from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Pennsylvania State Police about what you'll experience this weekend. The numbers are amazing, 2.2 million drivers are expected just on the turnpike this weekend. Add in the interstate and that's a lot of people on the roads. To say the Pa. Turnpike is concerned would be accurate. "While we appreciate the return of traffic post-pandemic, we're very concerned about the skills and the habits of those drivers,"...
Cranberry Pool To Open This Weekend

With the unofficial start of summer now underway, some community pools are opening this weekend. The Cranberry Township Waterpark in North Boundary Park is set to open tomorrow. The opening is weather permitting according to township officials. However, tentative hours for the weekend are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Public Invited to Presentation Focused on Butler Middle School

The public is invited to attend an upcoming hearing for the closure of the Butler Middle School. The hearing will take place on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Intermediate High School. Butler Area Superintendent Dr. Brian White will make a presentation about the circumstances around this decision and some...
explorejeffersonpa.com

UPDATE: Multi-Vehicle Accident Shuts Down Interstate 80

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties is closed due a multi-vehicle accident. PennDOT’s Tina Gibbs said I-80 East is closed between Exit 70 (US 322 – STRATTANVILLE) and Exit 78 (PA 36 – SIGEL/BROOKVILLE). A representative of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four local counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

PITTSBURGH — Four Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are back at the “high” community transmission level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties wear masks indoors in public. They also encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccines, and get tested immediately if experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Second Annual Car Cruise

You’re invited to join the Butler County Family YMCA and Butler Rodfathers as they host a family-friendly Car Cruise!. The pool, playground, Splash Pad, and trails will be open for all to enjoy!. Vintage & One-of-a-Kind Cars! • 50/50 • Basket Raffles • Food Trucks • DJ • &...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
More Details Emerge On Cleveland Cliffs Leak

Cleveland Cliffs officials are providing more information on a hydrofluoric acid leak that sent multiple people to the hospital Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for the company said contractors were working on an abandoned hydrofluoric line in the morning when there was a minor contained leak. The scent of fumes was...
CLEVELAND, OH

