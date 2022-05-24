Delays Expected On Main Street In Slippery Rock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Memorial Day holiday weekend kicks off the return to a summer travel season we haven't seen in three years. With it comes concern from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Pennsylvania State Police about what you'll experience this weekend. The numbers are amazing, 2.2 million drivers are expected just on the turnpike this weekend. Add in the interstate and that's a lot of people on the roads. To say the Pa. Turnpike is concerned would be accurate. "While we appreciate the return of traffic post-pandemic, we're very concerned about the skills and the habits of those drivers,"...

3 DAYS AGO