Delays Expected On Main Street In Slippery Rock

PennDOT is beginning early summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include bridge cleaning on New Castle Road in Butler Township and Route 8 in Middlesex and Penn Townships along with pipe replacement, which will be occurring on Benbrook Road in Butler Township. Patching will...
This weekend is the unofficial beginning of summer and Cranberry Township residents are reminded that waste collection will be pushed back this week. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, trash, recycling, and yard waste will be pushed back by one day. Cranberry Township is also reminding residents that household items...
Motorists on Interstate 70 will encounter periodic traffic slowdowns or stoppages near the North Belle Vernon exit as crews demolish the bridge carrying Fayette Street over the interstate. According to PennDOT, the traffic interruptions are slated to occur in 15-minute intervals between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Tuesday and...
Two motorists suffered minor injuries following a two car crash that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Patrick Staph of Edinburg was traveling westbound on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township just before 4:30pm on Wednesday (May 25th) when he approached traffic that was congested.
Butler City Council took action on many items at their meeting last week including accepting a bid to replace an engine in a fire response vehicle as well as accepting a bid to replace a roof on a city facility. Council accepted a bid from Penn Power Group in the...
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews and Norfolk Southern contractors are working around the clock to clean up the scene of a train derailment. On Friday night, contractors lined Freeport Road with bulldozers, cranes, and personnel — all working to get the massive oil tankers upright and removed.
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials said 17 tankers were reportedly derailed in Harmar Township on Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene in the 2400 block of Freeport Road. Freeport Road (Route 1001) remains closed between the Hulton Bridge and Guys Run Road until further notice. Officials also said...
Despite high gas prices, officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike are expected larger-than-normal traffic. Over the holiday weekend, an estimated 2.2 million drivers will pass through tolls on the PA Turnpike. That’s up about 300,000 compared to this time a year ago. Overall, AAA says 39 million Americans will make...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Memorial Day holiday weekend kicks off the return to a summer travel season we haven't seen in three years. With it comes concern from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Pennsylvania State Police about what you'll experience this weekend. The numbers are amazing, 2.2 million drivers are expected just on the turnpike this weekend. Add in the interstate and that's a lot of people on the roads. To say the Pa. Turnpike is concerned would be accurate. "While we appreciate the return of traffic post-pandemic, we're very concerned about the skills and the habits of those drivers,"...
With the unofficial start of summer now underway, some community pools are opening this weekend. The Cranberry Township Waterpark in North Boundary Park is set to open tomorrow. The opening is weather permitting according to township officials. However, tentative hours for the weekend are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission...
The public is invited to attend an upcoming hearing for the closure of the Butler Middle School. The hearing will take place on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Intermediate High School. Butler Area Superintendent Dr. Brian White will make a presentation about the circumstances around this decision and some...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties is closed due a multi-vehicle accident. PennDOT’s Tina Gibbs said I-80 East is closed between Exit 70 (US 322 – STRATTANVILLE) and Exit 78 (PA 36 – SIGEL/BROOKVILLE). A representative of...
Harrison mother-to-be Caitlin Fox knew her baby was coming fast. “It was about 7 a.m., and things started getting real,” Fox said, of the morning of May 9. “I started understanding that this was happening now, and I needed to get my butt to the hospital.”. In a...
PITTSBURGH — Four Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are back at the “high” community transmission level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties wear masks indoors in public. They also encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccines, and get tested immediately if experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
The Summer is all about relaxing and enjoying the warmer weather outdoors. While PA may not technically border an ocean, there are still some breathtaking lakes throughout the state that provide the perfect beach atmosphere for a sunny day.
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured by chemical burns after mixing chemicals for their pool Conway, according to Beaver County 911. Beaver County dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire crews, and EMS responders were called to the 1000 block of Dewey Street for a reported chlorine explosion inside a residence.
You’re invited to join the Butler County Family YMCA and Butler Rodfathers as they host a family-friendly Car Cruise!. The pool, playground, Splash Pad, and trails will be open for all to enjoy!. Vintage & One-of-a-Kind Cars! • 50/50 • Basket Raffles • Food Trucks • DJ • &...
Cleveland Cliffs officials are providing more information on a hydrofluoric acid leak that sent multiple people to the hospital Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for the company said contractors were working on an abandoned hydrofluoric line in the morning when there was a minor contained leak. The scent of fumes was...
There are plenty of job openings in the local economy right now, but Vangura Surfacing Products in North Huntingdon doesn’t really have many positions open for an applicant without opposable thumbs. So when a fawn wandered through an open bay door Friday morning, shop supervisor Russell Shirley knew it...
Comments / 0