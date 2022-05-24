ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Dozens of vehicles, homes vandalized in SW Stoughton early Tuesday

By Logan Reigstad
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NdOB_0foskLvB00

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Dozens of vehicles and homes in the southwestern part of Stoughton were vandalized early Tuesday morning, the city’s police department said.

In a news release, the Stoughton Police Department said officers have responded to roughly 40 complaints of vehicles with slashed tires or graffiti on vehicles and homes.

Josh Twedt, whose van had one of its tires slashed, said he was stunned it happened in his neighborhood.

“(I’m) shocked a little bit that it happened in our town, in our neighborhood. Then I saw it on Facebook, saw others were hit too, so (I’m) just a little surprised by the randomness of it all,” Twedt said. “It’s not a simple fix and things can get repaired, but it just takes a little time to jump through all of the hoops of insurance.”

A local auto body shop is looking to help ease some of that frustration. Trent Nelson, who own’s Eli’s Auto Shop in Stoughton, is offering to help replace the victims’ tires at a discounted rate.

“We knew we wanted to do something to help and put a post out there that we’d be willing to do some tire replacements,” said Nelson.

Nelson, who was born and raised in Stoughton, shared that the reason for doing this discount is simple.

“I like to keep Stoughton the way it is, where everyone helps everyone,” he said.

Nelson’s action might make life a little bit easier for folks like Twedt, who wants whoever did this to stop immediately.

“I just wish you could find other ways to have fun,” said Twedt.

Police did not release a description of the suspects or say whether they believe the incidents were targeted or random. Officers are still investigating.

The department is asking anyone in the area with security cameras to check and see if they have footage of the suspects. Anyone with information should call police at 608-873-3374.

