Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah proved she is still the one to beat with an emphatic Diamond League win over a clutch of rivals, including Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, in Eugene. The Jamaican stormed through the final 50m to win in 10.79. Asher-Smith got off to the sharpest start but was...

ATHING MU ・ 1 DAY AGO