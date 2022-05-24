Tamarack Summerfest performance lineup announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tamarack Marketplace has announced the lineup for its Summerfest Music Festival event which will take place next month.

The festival, scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, will feature live outdoor music from a litany of performers, as well as local beer and food, art demonstrations, and games and activities for children.

Summerfest begin at 11:00am and will continue until 5:00pm. There will be no admission fee, pets are welcome, and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoor performances.

Tamarack Marketplace will also be hosting a free live music performance this weekend from The Boatmen, which will kick off its Tamarack Marketplace Courtyard Concert Series.

The performance will take place Saturday, May 28, and will run from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Admission to the performance will be free, and the show will take place in the outdoor courtyard area at the center of the Tamarack building. Lootpress’ coverage of the Courtyard Concert Series announcement can be found here.

A full Summerfest performance lineup can be seen below, and more information on Tamarack’s Summerfest event can be found at the Tamarack website here.

Tamarack Marketplace’s Summerfest music festival will feature special performances by,

Parachute Brigade

Aristotle Jones

Lords of Lester

Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns

Andrew Adkins & 1863

Alabaster Boxer

Briana Atwell

Longpoint String Band

Carpenter Ants

Jonah Carden

Heavy Set Paw Paws

Untrained Professionals