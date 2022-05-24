ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Paul Goldschmidt extends hitting streak to 15 games on rare walkoff grand slam

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ps978_0fosii6C00

ST. LOUIS – With just one swing of the bat Monday night, Paul Goldschmidt accomplished two feats that might be tough for the average MLB hitter.

Tenth inning, 3-3 tie, bases loaded, two outs. The stakes were pretty close to a scenario that a kid may draw up when playing baseball in the backyard, and Goldschmidt delivered. He sparked the fireworks at Busch Stadium with a walkoff grand slam , lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The grand slam also extended Paul Goldschmidt’s active hitting streak to 15 games, a timely blast after being held hitless in his first four at-bats of the game. Goldschmidt’s longest hitting streak is 26 games, which he reached with the Arizona Diamondbacks between the 2013-14 seasons.

Top story – First of its kind in Missouri: Dardenne Creek Blueway opens Friday

In more ways than one, Goldschmidt’s grand slam proved historic. With the Boston Red Sox clubbing a walkoff grand slam on Sunday, it marked the first time that MLB had walkoff grand slams hit on consecutive days since 2018, according to ESPN .

Coincidentally, prior to Monday, the Cardinals’ most recent walkoff grand slam also came against the Blue Jays. Goldschmidt’s former teammate Matt Carpenter delivered a walkoff grand slam in a weekday matinee on April 27, 2017.

According to Baseball Almanac , prior to the 2022 season, there were more than 200 instances of a player hitting a walkoff grand slam since 1876. Dozens have happened with their teams tied in the ninth inning or extra innings, including Goldschmidt’s and Carpenter’s blasts. Only a small handful, 30 total, are considered an ultimate grand slam, when a player picks up a game-winning, bases-loaded blast while their team is behind in the score.

The grand slam is part of one of Goldschmidt’s strongest months since joining the Cardinals in 2019. During his 15-game hitting streak, he has picked up 28 hits, 12 doubles, 5 home runs and 22 RBI. According to Stats Perform , a sports data and analytics company, he is the only player to accomplish all of those marks amid a 15-game hitting streak.

Trending: Dress designer stood girls up on prom day in St. Louis County, families say

Add in the potential of Gold Glove defense, Goldschmidt could quietly be building an early case for MVP consideration. Goldschmidt and the Cardinals wrap up a two-game series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Blues have momentum and home ice for Game 6

After their thrilling overtime win in Game 5 to keep their season alive, the Blues now prepare for another must win game on Friday at Enterprise Center against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs still lead the series three games to two, but the Blues have momentum and home ice on their side for Game 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Beloved College Basketball Player Died Sunday Morning

A beloved college basketball player died on Sunday following a year-long battle with cancer. Justin Hardy, who was second in scoring at Washington University while battling Stage IV stomach cancer, died peacefully on Sunday, his family said. Bob Hardy released a heartfelt statement on Sunday night. Hardy was a source...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitting Streak#Stats Perform#The St Louis Cardinals#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Boston Red Sox#Espn#The Blue Jays
FOX 2

Funeral held today for man killed in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – The funeral is Friday morning for Christopher Brennan. He is the man who was killed on Friday, May 20 while taking out the trash in the Shaw neighborhood. Brennan, 47, was shot in the backyard of his home on Flora Place. The funeral for Brennan is at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Blues post game report after season ending playoff loss

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has the post game report after the Blues stunning 3-2 loss to the Avalanche that ended their season. The Blues led 2-1 in the third period only to surrender two goals. The winning score came from the Avs Darren Helm with six seconds remaining in the game. Colorado wins […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy