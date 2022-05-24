ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Real Madrid ‘agree to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco in £69m transfer’ in huge blow to Liverpool

By John Hutchinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

LIVERPOOL transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni has reportedly agreed to join Champions League final opponents Real Madrid.

The defensive midfielder will leave Monaco this summer after a stunning season in France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31d0U7_0fosiPHH00
Aurelien Tchouameni looks set to join Real Madrid Credit: Rex

According to RMC Sport, the 22-year-old will join Real Madrid for £69million.

He will sign a five-year contract with the Spaniards.

Along with Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with the exciting France international.

But seemingly, it is Real Madrid who have won the race.

In an interview with RMC Sport, Monaco's sporting director Paul Mitchell admitted that the 22-year-old will not be playing with the Monegasque club next season.

Asked whether he was headed to Liverpool or Real Madrid, Mitchell laughed: "I don't have a preference to be honest.

"As always when you sell a player, there needs to be fair compensation.

"Everyone was able to realise what a top player Aurelien is, but everyone also knows that we are an ambitious club with an ambitious shareholder, so no, I have no preference when it comes to selling him."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Tchouameni, who has eight France caps, played a pivotal role in Monaco's run to a third place Ligue 1 finish this season, making 50 appearances throughout the year and even captaining the side on occasion.

The central midfielder has made 95 appearances for Monaco since signing from Bordeaux for £16million in January 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Monaco#Manchester United#Rmc Sport#Spaniards#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Huddersfield 0 Nottingham Forest 1: Colwill own goal sends Reds back to Prem for first time since 1999 in £200m play-off

CARRIED by a wave of emotion and propelled by unstoppable momentum, Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League after a 23-year absence. One of English football’s grandest clubs have been away from the top flight since the last century - yet under the enlightened management of Steve Cooper, Forest have surged from the bottom of the Championship to the promised land in the space of eight months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
455K+
Followers
26K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy