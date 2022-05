SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Beautiful weather has resided around Mid-Michigan so far on this Saturday. It’s been a great day to get any outdoor chores done, or just enjoy the sunshine! As we work into the evening, a few sprinkles are possible, but dry conditions will be the overall theme. Temperatures will be very comfortable heading into tonight. An even larger warm up is in store as we head into the next few days of the holiday weekend, along with increasing humidity.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO